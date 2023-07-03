Malta vs Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA U-19 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Malta vs Italy in a UEFA Euro U-19
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Malta vs Italy match in the UEFA Euro U-19.
What time is Malta vs Italy match for UEFA Euro U-19?
This is the start time of the game Malta vs Italy of July 03rd, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 noon
Chile: 15:00 noon
Colombia: 13:00 a.m.
Peru: 13:00 a.m.
USA: 15:00 noon ET
Ecuador: 13:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 a.m.
Spain: 21:00 hours
Mexico: 13:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 noon
Chile: 15:00 noon
Colombia: 13:00 a.m.
Peru: 13:00 a.m.
USA: 15:00 noon ET
Ecuador: 13:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 a.m.
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how Malta vs Italy and live streaming
The match will be broadcast on TUDN television.
If you want to watch Malta vs Italy in streaming, it will be broadcasted on VIX+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Malta vs Italy in streaming, it will be broadcasted on VIX+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Group A
TEAM J G G E P DIFF PTS
Italy U19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Malta U19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Poland U19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portugal U19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Italy U19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Malta U19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Poland U19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portugal U19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Background
This will be the 3rd meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 2 wins for Italy, 0 draws and 0 for Malta.
Watch out for this player from Italy
Italy's striker, 18 year old Francesco Pio Esposito has performed well, the striker has played his seventh game in his local league, 7 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the Italian league and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this player from Malta
Malta striker, 20 year old Andrea Zammit has been performing well, the striker has played his 36th game in his local league, 36 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 6 goals in the Malta league and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Malta league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How is Malta doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was 2-1 against Albania U19, having a streak of 1 win, 0 draws and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Malta U19 2 - 1 Albania U19, Mar. 26, 2023, U19 European Championship
Malta U19 0 - 1 Finland U19, Oct. 12, 2021, U19 European Championship
Polinia U19 4 - 0 Malta U19, Oct. 09, 2021, U19 European Championship
Ukraine U19 4 - 2 Malta U19, Oct. 6, 2021, U19 European Championship
Malta U19 0 - 2 Cyprus U19, Nov. 19, 2019, U19 European Championship
Malta U19 2 - 1 Albania U19, Mar. 26, 2023, U19 European Championship
Malta U19 0 - 1 Finland U19, Oct. 12, 2021, U19 European Championship
Polinia U19 4 - 0 Malta U19, Oct. 09, 2021, U19 European Championship
Ukraine U19 4 - 2 Malta U19, Oct. 6, 2021, U19 European Championship
Malta U19 0 - 2 Cyprus U19, Nov. 19, 2019, U19 European Championship
How is Italy coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was 2-1 against Romania U19, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
England U19 2 - 1 Italy U19, Jun. 28, 2022, European U19 Championship
France U19 4 - 1 Italy U19, Jun. 24, 2022, U19 European Championship
Slovakia U19 0 - 1 Italy U19, Jun. 21, 2022, U19 European Championship
Italy U19 2 - 1 Romania U19, Jun. 18, 2022, U19 European Championship
Spain U19 2 - 1 Italy U19, Jul. 20, 2019, U19 European Championship
England U19 2 - 1 Italy U19, Jun. 28, 2022, European U19 Championship
France U19 4 - 1 Italy U19, Jun. 24, 2022, U19 European Championship
Slovakia U19 0 - 1 Italy U19, Jun. 21, 2022, U19 European Championship
Italy U19 2 - 1 Romania U19, Jun. 18, 2022, U19 European Championship
Spain U19 2 - 1 Italy U19, Jul. 20, 2019, U19 European Championship