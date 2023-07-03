Poland vs Portugal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA U-19 Match
Speak up, Marcin Brosz!

"We are very happy to be in the finals, but we are also very focused. Especially in the first game because it's really hard. brief, but also throughout the entire tournament. We are aware of what we are here for [...] and we are prepared for what awaits us."

“ It is important that we work as a team and show a good team spirit if we want to beat Portugal.”

"Portugal has very good teams at all levels and is ready to compete. always in the finals, so we are very happy to be able to compete with them. We played a friendly against them in November, which was very difficult. We will do everything we can [tomorrow] to improve our image.”

Possible Poland!

Zych; Matylewicz, Matysik, Drapinski; Bugaj, Kozubal, Oyedele, Brzozowskki; Urbanski, Pienko, Majchrzak.
How do you get to Poland?

Poland arrives for the game with a record of five games without defeat, in which they won three and drew two.
Speak up, Joaquim Milheiro!

"The path of the selection of Portugal is always the same. At all times, at all times, give your best to win. Winning in the final score, winning in game organization and winning in game mentality.   the goal."

"        You are a fantastic inspiration for this tournament, but you have to improve your behavior, your skills, you have to improve your organization because this competition is the best. Special. You have to understand the details, you know. you need to put your energy into the field and earn something consistently.   This is a fantastic opportunity for these players to prepare for the future."

   The preparation of this team, this generation, began in November 2018. a game identity, to the principles associated with the different moments of the game. Another important aspect is; give solidity to a certain training methodology that we use in the national teams, and be able to enhance our talent. When we started working in November 2018, our first priority was to have a game coaching methodology, and a game organization plan [to measure improvement]."

''For you! Can you win something in grassroots competitions, if you can?   changes something.   changes something.   It takes about eight to ten years for you to get there. change the mindset, the training culture, the mind, the heart.''

"You have to really understand the players, what you have to do to improve your talent. You need a federation that thinks the same way, and you have to take into account another very important thing: the coaches. Coaches must work together. In Portugal, our trainers work with different age groups. Everyone is connected, like a family, with the same language, in the same way."

"I know the mentality of Poland very well; a strong team, fantastic organization. They have individual players with a lot of quality. I feel that Portugal will win, we need a lot of intensity, we need intelligence and fantastic concentration to win this game. We have a lot of respect for Poland."

Portugal likely

Diogo Pinto; Gonçalo Esteves, António Ribeiro, Gabriel Brás, David Monteiro; Samuel Justo, Nuno Félix, Gustavo Sá; Afonso Moreira, Diego Moreira, Rodrigo Ribeiro.
How does Portugal arrive?

Portugal arrives for the game with eight games undefeated and with a history of seven victories, including against great teams, such as France and Germany in this period.
EURO U19

The U-19 European Championship is a football tournament organized by UEFA for players under the age of 19. The competition takes place every two years and involves national teams from across Europe.

During the tournament, U-19 national teams compete in a qualifying round to secure a spot in the final round.   It is played in groups and the winning teams advance to the next stage.

The final phase of the U-19 European Championship is held at the European Championships. made up of eight teams competing in a knockout format. Games are held in different host stadiums throughout the tournament. The teams play quarter-finals, semi-finals and finally the grand final to determine the U-19 European champion.

The tournament is free. It is a showcase for young talent and an opportunity for them to gain experience in an international environment. Many top players who went on to become world football stars were given the opportunity to shine at the U-19 European Championship before achieving success in their professional careers.

  It's important to note that as a language model, my information is available.   September 2021, so I don't have specific details about the most recent European Under-19 Championship. For accurate information about the most recent tournament, it’s required. recommended to check up-to-date sources or consult official UEFA channels.

The game will be played at Hibernians Ground

The Poland vs Portugal game will be played at Hibernians Ground, with a capacity of 2.968 people.
