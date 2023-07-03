Poland vs Portugal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA U-19 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Marcin Brosz!
“ It is important that we work as a team and show a good team spirit if we want to beat Portugal.”
"Portugal has very good teams at all levels and is ready to compete. always in the finals, so we are very happy to be able to compete with them. We played a friendly against them in November, which was very difficult. We will do everything we can [tomorrow] to improve our image.”
Speak up, Joaquim Milheiro!
" You are a fantastic inspiration for this tournament, but you have to improve your behavior, your skills, you have to improve your organization because this competition is the best. Special. You have to understand the details, you know. you need to put your energy into the field and earn something consistently. This is a fantastic opportunity for these players to prepare for the future."
The preparation of this team, this generation, began in November 2018. a game identity, to the principles associated with the different moments of the game. Another important aspect is; give solidity to a certain training methodology that we use in the national teams, and be able to enhance our talent. When we started working in November 2018, our first priority was to have a game coaching methodology, and a game organization plan [to measure improvement]."
''For you! Can you win something in grassroots competitions, if you can? changes something. changes something. It takes about eight to ten years for you to get there. change the mindset, the training culture, the mind, the heart.''
"You have to really understand the players, what you have to do to improve your talent. You need a federation that thinks the same way, and you have to take into account another very important thing: the coaches. Coaches must work together. In Portugal, our trainers work with different age groups. Everyone is connected, like a family, with the same language, in the same way."
"I know the mentality of Poland very well; a strong team, fantastic organization. They have individual players with a lot of quality. I feel that Portugal will win, we need a lot of intensity, we need intelligence and fantastic concentration to win this game. We have a lot of respect for Poland."
EURO U19
During the tournament, U-19 national teams compete in a qualifying round to secure a spot in the final round. It is played in groups and the winning teams advance to the next stage.
The final phase of the U-19 European Championship is held at the European Championships. made up of eight teams competing in a knockout format. Games are held in different host stadiums throughout the tournament. The teams play quarter-finals, semi-finals and finally the grand final to determine the U-19 European champion.
The tournament is free. It is a showcase for young talent and an opportunity for them to gain experience in an international environment. Many top players who went on to become world football stars were given the opportunity to shine at the U-19 European Championship before achieving success in their professional careers.
