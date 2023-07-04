Leon vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match
Stay tuned for live coverage of Leon vs. Chivas

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leon vs Chivas live, as well as the latest information from the Nou Camp Stadium.
Where and how to watch Leon vs Chivas online and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports channel.

Leon vs Chivas can be tuned in from the live streams on Fox Sports App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the match of Leon vs Chivas matchday 3 of the Gold Cup 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Leon vs Chivas match on July 3, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 22:00 hours

Bolivia: 22:00 hours

Brazil: 22:00 hours

Chile: 22:00 hours

Colombia: 22:00 hours

Ecuador: 10:00 p.m.

Spain: 18:00 hours

United States: 22:00 hours PT and 00:00 hours ET

Mexico: 8:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 20:00 hours

Peru: 22:00 hours

Uruguay: 23:00 hours

Venezuela: 21:00 hours

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 19:00 p.m. 

Nigeria: 8:00 p.m.

South Africa: 8:00 p.m.

Australia: 8:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 8:00 pm

Chivas Statements

Veljko Paunovic spoke ahead of the match: "We're not giving up on the transfer market, we're looking at how to improve the team, mainly in attack, and also in midfield. We'll see where the opportunities arise to achieve that."

"We don't talk until nothing is done. First, we don't do it because it's not respectful towards clubs and players; the second thing is because we don't want to reveal our strategies. What we do think is that the priority is the group we have, getting the most out of it and giving the team a way to compete in the championship again."

"We are not afraid of the expectations we have created and that is what we are working for, to create those expectations that excite people. What we want is to continue with the same thing, knowing that in a season there are ups and downs, but we handle that issue internally, to continue in the same line, propose new things, refresh the group and ideas a little, to make it more difficult for our rivals with our soccer proposal."

Statements León

Nicolás Larcamón spoke ahead of the match: "We are going to face an opponent that also finished their season late, so we are confident that we will arrive very well and that we will have a very good performance on Monday. Chivas is a great team, even though they lost the final, they showed what Pauno and the whole group have been doing. The beginning of the championship is a challenge for all teams. We have to dust ourselves off and get into competitive mode again."

"Chivas is a great team, even though they lost the final, they showed the great work they have been doing. A great job that Paunovic and the whole group have been doing, clearly the start of the championship is a challenge for all teams."

"We are looking at the options, we are not in a hurry because Elías (Hernández) has done very well; we have Osvaldo (Rodríguez), we have Óscar (Villa), then there are alternatives. We have to see which is the best option within the possibilities we have for hiring and based on that define what is best."

How will Chivas arrive?

Chivas was eliminated in an ugly way in the Clausura 2023, Paunovic's team arrives with new names, Ricardo Marín, Óscar Whalley and Erick Gutiérrez, who returns from Europe, and Briseño has also been re-signed.

How will Leon arrive?

León did not have a pleasant end to the Clausura 2023 playoffs, which is why they have been looking to reinforce their squad. The team has lost Joel Campbell, Lucas Di Yolrio and Byron Castillo, while Omar Fernández has returned and Pedro Budip, Borja Sánchez and Federico Viñas have been added to the team.

The León vs Chivas match will be played at the Nou Camp stadium.

The León vs Chivas match will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium, located in León, Guanajuato. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the León vs Chivas match, corresponding to Day 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at Estadio Nou Camp, at 10:00 pm.
