Canada vs Cuba LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup Match

Tune in here Canada vs Cuba in a Gold Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Canada vs Cuba match in the Gold Cup.
What time is Canada vs Cuba match for Gold Cup?
This is the start time of the game Canada vs Cuba of July 04th, in several countries:
Mexico: 4:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 5:30 p.m.
Chile: 5:30 p.m.
Colombia: 4:30 p.m.
Peru: 4:30 p.m.
USA: 6:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 6:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 17:30 hours
Spain: 00:30 hours
Where and how Canada vs Cuba and live streaming
The match will be broadcast on UniMás, Univision, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW.
If you want to watch Canada vs Cuba in streaming, it will be broadcasted on VIX+, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Cuba
Cuba's forward, 29 year old Arichel Hernandez has had a good performance, the forward has played his twelfth game in his local league, 12 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the Guatemalan league and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Guatemalan league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, currently in two games he has 1 goal.
Watch out for this player from Canada
Canada's forward, Richie Laryea 28 years old has performed well, the forward has played his eighteenth game in his local league, 18 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 2 goals in the US league and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the US league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, currently in two games he has 2 goals.
How is Canada doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Honduras, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Guatemala 0 - 0 Canada, Jul. 1, 2023, Gold Cup
Canada 2 - 2 Guadeloupe, Jun. 27, 2023, Gold Cup
Canada 0 - 2 United States, Jun. 18, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Panama 0 - 2 Canada, June 15, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Canada 4 - 1 Honduras, Mar. 28, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
How is Cuba doing?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was the 1-0 against Guadeloupe, having a streak of 1 win, 0 draws and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Cuba 1 - 4 Guadeloupe, Jul. 1, 2023, Gold Cup
Guatemala 1 - 0 Cuba, Jun. 27, 2023, Gold Cup
Uruguay 2 - 0 Cuba, Jun. 20, 2023, International Friendlies
Chile 3 - 0 Cuba, Jun. 11, 2023, International Friendlies
Cuba 1 - 0 Guadeloupe, Mar. 26, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
