Guadeloupe vs Guatemala LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa Oro 2023 Match

Stay tuned here to follow Guadeloupe vs Guatemala LIVE in Gold Cup Group D match day 3.
In a few moments we'll share with you the starting line-ups for the Guadeloupe vs Guatemala live matchday 3 of Group D at the Gold Cup 2023, as well as the latest information from Red Bull Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Red Bull Arena New Jersey
The New York Red Bulls Stadium, one of the most important stadiums in the MLS, has a capacity for 25 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 20, 2010, will be the setting for the match between Guadeloupe vs Guatemala corresponding to the third day of Group D in the Gold Cup, without a doubt a great setting for a great match that promises many goals, intensity and emotions in the fight for the first place.
Where and how to watch Guadeloupe vs Guatemala live on Match day 3 of Group D in the Gold Cup
The Guadeloupe vs Guatemala match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Guadeloupe vs Guatemala live streaming, it will be available on the VIX+ app.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
Only once have these two teams met and that was in 2021 in the last edition of the Gold Cup, on that occasion Guadeloupe defeated Guatemala with a score of 1-0 to take the win on that occasion, tomorrow is expected to be a much closer match, where they fight to finish as leader of group D, no doubt a match that will be full of goals and emotions.
What time is the match of Guadeloupe vs Guatemala online live in the match day 3 of Group D in the Gold Cup?
This is the kick-off time for the Guadeloupe vs Guatemala match on 4 July in various countries:
Argentina: 19:30 PM
Bolivia: 20:30 PM
Brazil: 20:30 PM
Chile: 19:30 PM
Costa Rica: 19:30 PM
Colombia: 19:30 PM
Ecuador: 20:30 PM
United States (ET): 18:30 PM
Spain: 01:30 PM
Ukraine: 01:30 PM
Mexico: 16:30 PM
Paraguay: 20:30 PM
Peru: 20:30 PM
Uruguay: 20:30 PM
Absences
The two teams will each have one absentee each, the Guadeloupean team will be missing their centre forward Jordan Tell due to injury, he had played 5 games for his country and scored one goal, while Guatemala will be missing Rubio Rubin, the same centre forward due to injury, these are the only two absentees who will not be able to see action tomorrow on the last day of the regular phase in the Gold Cup.
Last Lineup Guatemala
This is Guatemala's final line-up:
1.Nicholas Hagen, 4.José Pinto, 7.Aaron Herrera, 3.Nicolas Samayoa, 2.José Ardon, 17.Oscar Castellanos, 8.Rodrigo Saravia, 6.Carlos Mejia, 13.Alejandro Galindo, 18.Nathan Mendez, 14.Darwin Lom. DT: Luis Fernando Tena
Last Lineup Guadaloupe
This is the latest line-up of the Guadeloupe national team:
23.Davy Rouyard, 19.Meddy Lina, 2.Mickael Alphonse, 13.Cedric Avinel, 17.Anthony Baron, 3.Andrew Gravillon, 18.Steve Solvet, 11.Jordan Tell, 15.Jordan Leborgne, 10.Mattias Phaeton, 9.Thierry Ambrose.
How is the Guatemalan national team coming along?
For their part, the Guatemalan national team comes from a scoreless draw against Canada, they are tied in first place with Guadeloupe and tomorrow they will be looking to remain as leaders and continue advancing in their Gold Cup dream. The team coached by the Mexican Luis Fernando Tena, have had a very good tournament leaving in their last two games a clean sheet, having one of the most solid defenses, this way both teams arrive to this match that promises to be one of the best games at the end of this regular phase in the Gold Cup.
How is the Guadeloupe team coming along?
The Guadeloupe national team has been one of the biggest revelations after defeating Cuba 4-1 and placing themselves along with Guatemala as overall leaders of group D, the Caribbean team has a record of 1 win and 1 draw against Canada, who is one of the strongest teams in CONCACAF, they will look for their last game to be the leaders and continue as the surprise team of the season, in this way Guadeloupe will arrive to their last game in the regular phase.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the live coverage of Guadeloupe vs Guatemala, Match day 3 of Group D in the 2023 Gold Cup. The match will take place at Red Bull Arena, kick-off at 16:30.