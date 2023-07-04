Mexico vs Honduras LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Central American Games

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Mexico vs Honduras Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs Honduras match.
What time is Mexico vs Honduras match for Central American Games 2023?
This is the start time of the game Mexico vs Honduras of 4th July in several countries:
|
Where to watch Mexico vs Honduras
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
July 4, 2023
|
18:00 ET
|
18:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
July 4, 2023
|
19:00
|
19:00
|
Bolivia
|
July 4, 2023
|
17:00
|
17:00
|
Brasil
|
July 4, 2023
|
19:00
|
19:00
|
Chile
|
July 4, 2023
|
19:00
|
19:00
|
Colombia
|
July 4, 2023
|
17:00
|
17:00
|
Ecuador
|
July 4, 2023
|
15:00
|
15:00
|
Spain
|
July 5, 2023
|
0:00
|
0:00
|
Mexico
|
July 4, 2023
|
16:00
|
16:00
|
Peru
|
July 4, 2023
|
17:00
|
17:00
Watch out for this player from Honduras:
The player to watch for this match will be center forward, Exon Saturnino Arzú, the current attacker has a great future ahead of him and has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming a latent goal danger for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Last alignment of Honduras:
J. García; J. Aguilera, J. García, A. Tatum, A. Maldonado; S. Elvír, J. Domínguez, J. Miranda, J. Núñez, J. Figueroa; E. Arzú.
Watch out for this player from Mexico:
The player to watch for this match will be the central midfielder, Jordán Carrillo, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has demonstrated it by becoming a generator of spaces for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Mexico last lineup:
García; Gómez, Violante, Ambriz, González; López, Guerrero, Villa; Ayón, Huescas, Muñoz.
Background:
Mexico and Honduras have met on a total of 42 occasions (26 Aztec victories, 9 draws, 7 Catracho victories) where the scales have tipped loosely in favor of the Mexican team. In terms of goals, 79 have been scored in favor of the Aztecs, while only 28 goals have fallen in favor of the hosts. Their last meeting dates back to the qualifying match in the CONCACAF hexagonal final for Qatar 2022, where Mexico defeated Honduras 1-0 on the road.
About the Stadium:
The Estadio Nacional Las Delicias is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in El Salvador, it is currently the home of the Santa Tecla Fútbol Club and has a capacity to receive 10,000 fans in its seats. In fact, at the beginning the stadium only had a capacity for 3,000 people, but an expansion in 2007 allowed it to be increased and there are plans to continue with the same as part of a modernization project.
As part of a series of renovations, in February 2012 Las Delicias became the first stadium in El Salvador to have artificial turf with regulatory measures on the playing field, and a new drainage system was also installed.
As part of a series of renovations, in February 2012 Las Delicias became the first stadium in El Salvador to have artificial turf with regulatory measures on the playing field, and a new drainage system was also installed.
How the Catrachos arrive
The Honduras U-23 national team comes into this match after having qualified for the semifinals as second in their group. During the three matches they had in the group stage of the men's soccer competition of the Central American and Caribbean Games 2023, the Honduran team had one win, one draw and one loss. In its first match, Honduras debuted with a tie against Jamaica in an exciting 1-1 duel, then, in its second match, the H defeated Guatemala 2-1 to earn 4 points, which were enough to qualify to the next round, since in its last match it lost to Costa Rica by a score of 0-1.
Wearing the colors of Mexico with pride
Mexico's national team will have a very important test when they face the hosts in their second match corresponding to the group stage of the men's tournament of the Central American Games 2023. Once again, it will be a youth team that will take on the responsibility of representing Mexican soccer with dignity, and on this occasion, it is the U-23 team that will seek to win the gold medal and add one more medal to the tricolor medals. Now, the tricolor will go into this match with the aim of winning at any cost, as there is no tomorrow or a second chance to continue their quest for the gold medal at this stage of the semifinals. However, there is confidence in the tricolor team after having drawn with the hosts and finishing first in their group.
The road to Gold continues
The Central American Games are back to thrill sports lovers with all the emotions that sports spirit entails. In this new edition, Mexican athletes will seek to leave the country's name at the top and bring back several medals as a result of their achievements in these games throughout the different existing disciplines. On this occasion, it will be men's soccer who will get the attention as Mexico's U-23 team will start its way to seek the gold medal in this new edition of the event and try to reflect with such a successful achievement, that even with the shaky steps that the senior team has, the youth will be able to give security to the fans that the future of Mexican football is in good hands.
Kick-off time
The Mexico vs Honduras match will be played at Estadio Nacional Las Delicias, in Santa Tecla, El Salvador. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Central American Games 2023: Mexico vs Honduras!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.