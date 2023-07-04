Cardiff vs The New Saints: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Cardiff vs The New Saints match live?
What time is Cardiff vs The New Saints match for Friendly Match?
Probable lineup for The New Saints
Saints
The team is led by Craig Harrison, who has returned to the club in 2022, having previously managed Saints between 2011 and 2017. After winning the Nathaniel MG Cup with the latter, Harrison returned to Saints and led the club to Cymru Premier and Welsh Cup glory last season.
Reece Thompson, Daniel Williams and Rory Holden are the new reinforcements for TNS.
Probable lineup for Cardiff
Speak, Erol Bulut!
In the first half, the team played together more often last season, but the second half had a lot of young players. Kieron Evans impressed me, but other players also did well. Joel Colwill is doing well at 18 and so is Xavier Benjamin.
The mood in the team is good. They are working hard. At the training camp, there is a lot of fun. We are training hard, but it also needs to be fun. The atmosphere after the first game is good. It's important to have wins. Every time you win and play well, the mood in the team is always good, and so is the coach.
Of course we have to work on many things, on the defensive side, on the offensive side. Of course, the details are not exactly as they should be, but that is why we have a lot of games. We want to see every week that we do better and also with new transfers, they will come in, the quality will be higher, so I think the start of the season will be like that, where we want to be."
Bluebirds
So far, the club has announced the signings of Dillon Phillips, Ollie Tanner, and Kieron Evans. Joel Baga, meanwhile, has left the youth ranks to sign his first professional contract.
