Cardiff vs The New Saints: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match
Photo: Cardiff 

How and where to watch the Cardiff vs The New Saints match live?

If you want to directly stream it: no transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Cardiff vs The New Saints match for Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Cardiff vs The New Saints of 4th July 2023 in several countries:

Probable lineup for The New Saints

Roberts; Davies, Astles, Hudson, Pask, Marriott; Clark, D. Williams, Canavan; Roscrow, McManus.
Saints

Winning the Cymru Premier title has earned The New Saints a place in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, where they will face the Swedes of BK Häcken.

The team is led by Craig Harrison, who has returned to the club in 2022, having previously managed Saints between 2011 and 2017.  After winning the Nathaniel MG Cup with the latter, Harrison returned to Saints and led the club to Cymru Premier and Welsh Cup glory last season.

Reece Thompson, Daniel Williams and Rory Holden are the new reinforcements for TNS.

Photo: Cardiff
Probable lineup for Cardiff

Alnwick; Ng, Romeo, McGuinness, Bagan; Adams, King, Rinomhota; Tanner, Watters, Colwill.
Speak, Erol Bulut!

"It was good to be able to see the young players and what they have, especially in the second half. They did really well, so I could see today that they want it.

In the first half, the team played together more often last season, but the second half had a lot of young players. Kieron Evans impressed me, but other players also did well. Joel Colwill is doing well at 18 and so is Xavier Benjamin. 

The mood in the team is good. They are working hard. At the training camp, there is a lot of fun. We are training hard, but it also needs to be fun. The atmosphere after the first game is good. It's important to have wins. Every time you win and play well, the mood in the team is always good, and so is the coach.

Of course we have to work on many things, on the defensive side, on the offensive side. Of course, the details are not exactly as they should be, but that is why we have a lot of games. We want to see every week that we do better and also with new transfers, they will come in, the quality will be higher, so I think the start of the season will be like that, where we want to be."

Bluebirds

Cardiff have already started their pre-season and have already come from a friendly, held last Saturday (1st), a 2-0 win over Penybont. Erol Bulut replaces Lamouchi as head coach. 

So far, the club has announced the signings of Dillon Phillips, Ollie Tanner, and Kieron Evans. Joel Baga, meanwhile, has left the youth ranks to sign his first professional contract.

Time to test for next season

These matches are usually held as part of the teams' preparation for upcoming and closest official competitions to be played. With players leaving and others arriving, it is a time for the coaches to test their teams, squads, tactics, and players, as well as to build rapport and game experience.
Eye on the game

Cardiff vs The New Saints live this Tuesday (4), at the Cardiff City Stadium at 2:30 pm ET, for the Friendly Match.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Friendly Match Match: Cardiff vs The New Saints Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
