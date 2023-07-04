Norway vs Greece LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in UEFA Euro U-19

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Norway vs Greece?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Watch out for this player in Greece
Nikolaos Spyrakos, a 19-year-old forward who plays for PAOK B and has two goals and three assists this season. In six games he has two goals and one assist with the Greece U-19 national team.
Watch out for this player in Norway
Erik Flataker, an 18-year-old forward who plays for Songdal where he has scored three goals and assisted one goal this season. He was instrumental, scoring four goals and assisting an assist in the second qualifying round.
How does Greece arrive?
The Greek team topped the first phase as group leader with seven points. In the second phase, they closed the qualification for the European tournament with seven points out of a possible nine and finished first in Group 5. They have not lost an official match since 2021 against Russia.
How does Norway arrive?
The Norwegian team qualified for the U19 European Championship after finishing second in the group with six points in the first round and then certified its qualification in 2023 after three victories and leading Group 1. It has won five of its last six official matches.
Background
These teams have only met twice in history, with Norway winning one and Norway drawing one. The last time they met was in 2014 in a friendly match that ended in a 2-2 draw. They have not faced each other in an official match since 2003 in the qualification for the U-19 European Championship in a match that Norway won 0-1.
The stadium
The match will be played at the Centenary Stadium, located in the town of Attard in Malta. The stadium has a capacity of 3,000 inhabitants.
Preview of the match
Norway and Greece meet on the first day of the group stage of the European Under-19 Championship. They are in group B along with Iceland and Spain.
