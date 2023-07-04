Iceland vs Spain LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 EURO U-19 Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Iceland vs Spain live of the 2023 U19 European Championship!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Iceland vs Spain live for the Group Phase of the 2023 U19 European Championship, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Centenary Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Iceland vs Spain online and live from the 2023 U19 European Championship?
This is the start time of the Iceland vs Spain match in various countries:
Argentina: 16 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours in Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on Star+
Chile: 16 hours on Star+
Colombia: 14 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 15 hours on TUDN
Spain: 20 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 13 hours on ESPN and TUDN
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+
Peru: 14 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 16 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on Star+
Victor Barberá, a must see player!
The Bruges striker has become one of the great leaders of the Spanish team and an attacking benchmark of this generation. Now, after having achieved his first calls with the youth representative, Barberá is running to be the highest reference in the forward that his country needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a ticket for the Youth World Cup. . This comes after 15 goals in 28 goal games with his team.
How does Spain arrive?
The Spaniards come to this duel looking to advance to the round in the European sub19 championship where they are in Group B together with Norway, Iceland and Greece. The Spanish team has cleared up some doubts by leaving out some important players from the squad, but they seek to eliminate doubts and add their first points in the tournament. A new process for the 2024 Olympic Games is coming up and this generation of players will be looking for a chance to be considered and play their first major championship. Some players of this generation have already played minutes in the youth processes in Spain and are part of the great figures of this generation. Among the outstanding players we find Victor Barberá, Edgar Pujol, Arnau Casas, Yarek Gasiorowski, César Palacios and Dani Rodríguez. Spain will seek a victory against Iceland to head to the next round of the championship, but their rival will not be easy to beat.
Orri Oskarsson, a must see player!
The Copenhagen striker seeks to continue his development with youth teams and become one of the fundamental pieces of the Icelandic National Team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and he comes to this duel after having finished his first season in the Superligaen of Denmark. The most important thing for him is that he begins to have more regularity on the pitch. This comes after a 27-game season where he had 9 goals and 3 assists.
How does Iceland get here?
The Icelandic National Team continues with the development of its young players with the U19 European Championship, where the objective is to finish as the leader of Group B and fight for the title. In Group B are the teams of Spain, Norway and Greece. This representative is headed by Olafur Ingi and its objective is to give promising young players minutes to lead them to the country's National Team. Some names that stand out in the call are those of Orri Oskarsson, Hilmir Mikaelsson, Kristian Hllynsson, Aron Gudmundsson and Adolf Dadi Birgisson. Iceland arrives looking to improve generation by generation and continue with the growth of soccer in their country. A victory in this game would help put the team on the path to the top of the group.
Where's the game?
The Centenary Stadium located in the city of Ta'Qali, Malta will host this duel corresponding to the Group Phase of the 2023 Under-19 European Championship. This stadium has a capacity for 3,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Iceland vs Spain live match, corresponding to the Group Phase of the 2023 European Under-19 Championship. The match will take place at the Centenary Stadium, at 1:00 p.m. sharp.