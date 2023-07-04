Barnet vs Norwich: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Barnet vs Norwich Live Score Here
thinking about the season
Speak up, Dean Brennan!
“ a bright young talent and very capable too. I've known Connor for years. He's been playing for a long time and his style on and off the field fits in really well with our group, so I'm excited to continue with him.”
How does Barnet arrive?
Speak up, Borja Sainz!
“As a player, I like one-on-one. I am very vertical, I like to score goals and also help in defence. I hope this will be a good year for the team.
“At the end of the day, I am here to help the team. It's a great club and I'll do my best to help it succeed.”
“We are delighted to have completed his signing so that he can start working with us at this stage of pre-season and learn his role on our team.'''''''''' 39;
“When I spoke to him, you I could really feel his desire to step in and make an impact. He's been there. hungry to prove himself and exactly the type of player we want to have in our group”.
“Not necessarily in terms of balance,”, she said. “We always know that there may be situations if we want to make investment in the squad, or strengthen the squad, where we need to sell.''
" It's something that Stuart (Webber) and our CFO meet constantly about modeling, about what it's like, what Stuart wants to do and what he would have to do if he wanted to achieve it. É It is a very live situation.
“The way we work is different. that we will always try to live within our means, but at the same time we want to be competitive.''
"We’re always trying to balance the budgets, the financial position, to make sure that we can maintain that kind of financial stability, but also move forward where we can.'' ;
" It's a fine line. But is not it? This is a position we are willing to compromise on for the club's future security."
“The more we talk about a specific area (safe position), the more it opens up conversations about other areas of the stadium,” “So what we’re doing is look at the stadium as a whole, what might be possible and what the different phases or stages might look like.''
"How do we rebuild a stadium and try not to lose any seats? With the number of season ticket holders that we have, we don't want a situation where we almost have to draw lots who gets the seat. and who doesn't.''
"Whatever project we decide to bring is ours. much longer term and would need to be phased correctly.
“We work with a company called 'Legends' and we instructed the architects to analyze the feasibility and what those plans would look like. The construction costs at the moment are astronomical.''
NORWICH PRE-SEASON!
King's Lynn Town v Norwich City - Saturday 8th July (KO at 3pm)
Darmstadt v Norwich City - Wednesday 12th July (KO at 5.30pm UK time / 6.30pm local time)
Kaiserslautern v Norwich City – Saturday 15th July (KO 1pm UK time / 2pm local time)
AZ Alkmaar v Norwich City – Wednesday 19th July (KO 5.30pm UK time / 6.30pm local time)