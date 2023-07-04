Israel vs England LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro U-21 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Israel vs. England
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Israel vs England live, as well as the latest information from the Adjarabet Arena. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
How to watch Israel vs England?
If you want to watch the Israel vs England match, it will be available on television on CBS Sports Golazo, ViX, Paramount+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Israel vs England?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Watch out for this player in England
Anthony Gordon, a 22-year-old striker who belongs to Newcastle United. This season he has played 16 matches where he has scored one goal. He has scored two goals in the U21 European Championship and has provided an assist, he was key in scoring the goal in the quarterfinals for England to reach the semifinals.
Watch out for this player in Israel
Omri Gandelman, a defender who plays for Netanya, has played 35 games this season, scoring eight goals. This player has scored four goals in the 14 matches he has played in the U-21 category in the Israli team. The last one was in the group stage where he scored the winning goal against Czech Republic.
How does England arrive?
The English team had a peaceful qualification phase where they scored 25 points out of a possible 30 and finished first in group G. The group stage was perfect, with three wins in three matches, defeating Germany, Israel and the Czech Republic, all by 0-2 scores. In the quarterfinals they eliminated last year's finalists Portugal 1-0 thanks to Gordon's goal;
How does Israel arrive?
Israel qualified for the European Under-21 Championship after defeating Ireland in the play-offs by 2-1 on aggregate. In the group stage they opened with a 1-1 draw against Germany, while they lost 2-0 to England, and at the bottom of the group they defeated the Czech Republic by the narrowest of margins. They reached the semifinal after eliminating Georgia, in a match that was decided in a penalty shootout;
Background
England and Israel have met three times, with a favorable balance for the English team, which has won twice. While the remaining duel went to the Israeli team. The last time they met was in this edition of the European Championship in the group stage where England won 2-0 with goals from Anthony Gordon and Smith Rowe. The only time Israel won was in the group stage of the European Championship held in 2013 where they won by the minimum (1-0).
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Adjarabet Arena, a stadium located in the city of Batumi, Georgia. It was inaugurated on September 27, 2020 and has a capacity for 20035 spectators.
Preview of the match
Israel and England meet in the first semi-final of the European Under-21 Championship;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Israel vs England at UEFA Euro U21 2023
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.