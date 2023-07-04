Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Game

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time of the Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew match in various countries:
Argentina: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Bolivia: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Brazil: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Chile: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Colombia: 5:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Ecuador: 5:30 p.m. on Apple TV
US (ET): 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Spain: 00:30 hours on Apple TV
Mexico: 5:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Paraguay: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Peru: 5:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Uruguay: 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Venezuela: 6:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Josef Martinez, a must see player!
The Inter Miami striker arrives as one of the team's important references and as the striker who should help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 5 goals and 1 assist so far this regular season, becoming the team's top scorer. What Martínez should focus on is having more consistency on the pitch and better combining with the likes of Rodolfo Pizarro and Lionel Messi for a fearsome offense that will keep up the pace throughout the season.
How does Inter Miami get here?
The Miami team closed a good season, fulfilling its promise to advance to the Playoffs in its third MLS season and avoiding being left out like the previous season. For this, the team was reinforced with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Leonardo Campana, Josef Martínez and the return of Rodolfo Pizarro. Those led by Gerardo "Tata" Martino have not had the best start and are in last place in the Western Conference with 16 points, after 5 wins, 1 draw and 13 losses. With these results, those from Florida seek to have a very important comeback after the break in the Leagues Cup to try that, with the arrival of Messi, the team can show better football and get into the Playoffs. Now the team has the mission of repeating the previous good season and looking to get into the 2023 MLS Grand Final.
Lucas Zelarayan, a must see player!
The Columbus Crew striker will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way with 8 goals and 6 assists, being the leader in the offense of the Crew. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and gets along better with players like Cucho Hernández and Christian Ramírez to form a lethal forward.
How does Columbus Crew arrive?
The Ohio team enters the Drive Pink Stadium, to face Inter Miami and continue on their way in the new MLS season. They are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 10 wins, 4 draws and 6 losses to reach 34 points. The Crew will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue climbing positions in search of getting back into the Eastern Conference Playoffs and looking for their third MLS title. In this season, the team maintained a good base led by Lucas Zelarayán, Patrick Schulte and Aidan Morris, in addition to the incorporation of players such as Cucho Hernández, Gustavo Valecilla and Christian Ramírez. Those from Columbus will try to repeat their path to the title in 2020 and continue adding important victories to lead their conference.
Where's the game?
The Drive Pink Stadium located in the city of Miami will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2023 MLS Season. This stadium has a capacity for 18,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2020.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew match, corresponding to the matchday 20 of the 2023 MLS Season. The match will take place at the Drive Pink Stadium, sharp at 7:30 p.m.