Costa Rica vs Martinique LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup Match

Tune in here Costa Rica vs Martinique in a Gold Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Costa Rica vs Martinique match in the Gold Cup.
What time is Costa Rica vs Martinique match for Gold Cup?
This is the start time of the game Costa Rica vs Martinique of July 04th, in several countries:
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 7:30 p.m.
Chile: 7:30 p.m.
Colombia: 6:30 p.m.
Peru: 6:30 p.m.
USA: 8:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 8:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 7:30 hours
Spain: 02:30 hours
Where and how to watch live streaming
The match will be broadcast on UniMás, Univision, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW.
If you want to watch the match in streaming, it will be broadcasted on VIX+, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Costa Rican player
Costa Rica's forward, Aaron Suarez 21 years old has had a good performance, the forward has played his thirty-seventh game in his local league, 37 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 12 goals in the tica league and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the tica league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, currently in two games he has 1 goal.
Watch out for this player from Martinique
Martinique striker, 27 year old Patrick Burner has performed well, the striker has played his eighteenth game in his local league, 26 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the French league and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the French league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, currently in two games he has 1 goal.
How is Costa Rica doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-0 against El Salvador, having a streak of 0 wins, 1 draw and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
El Salvador 0 - 0 Costa Rica, Jun. 30, 2023, Gold Cup
Costa Rica 1 - 2 Panama, Jun. 26, 2023, Gold Cup
Ecuador 3 - 1 Costa Rica, Jun. 20, 2023, International Friendlies
Costa Rica 0 - 1 Guatemala, Jun. 15, 2023, International Friendlies
Costa Rica 0 - 1 Panama, Mar. 28, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
How is Martinique doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Saint Lucia, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Martinique 1 - 2 Panama, Jun. 30, 2023, Gold Cup
El Salvador 1 - 2 Martinique, Jun. 26, 2023, Gold Cup
Martinique 2 - 0 Puerto Rico, Jun. 20, 2023, Concacaf Gold Cup Qualifying
Martinique 3 - 1 St. Lucia, Jun. 16, 2023, Concacaf Gold Cup Qualifying
Martinique 1 - 2 Costa Rica, Mar. 25, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Costa Rica vs Martinique Gold Cup match. The match will take place at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey at 8:30 pm.