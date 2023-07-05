Panama vs El Salvador LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup 2023 Match
9:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Panama vs El Salvador live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Panama vs El Salvador live, as well as the latest information from the Shell Energy Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
8:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Panama vs El Salvador live online

8:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Panama vs El Salvador matchday 3 of the Gold Cup 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Panama vs El Salvador match on July 3, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:30 p.m.

Brazil: 8:30 p.m.

Chile: 8:30 p.m.

Colombia: 8:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:30 p.m.

Spain: 4:30 p.m.

United States: 8:30 p.m. PT and 10:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 6:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 6:30 p.m.

Peru: 8:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:30 p.m.

Japan: 7:30 p.m.

India: 5:30 p.m. 

Nigeria: 6:30 p.m.

South Africa: 6:30 p.m.

Australia: 6:30 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 6:30 p.m.

8:45 AMan hour ago

Panama Statements

Thomas Christensen spoke ahead of the match: "I want to bring out the best version of Panama in every game, no matter what changes I make, and the demand has to be maximum on all players. I don't want anyone to relax, I want everyone to feel the encouragement of their teammate who wants to enter the field and whoever enters has to die on the field."

"The issue of Amir today he has had some tests done, but we still don't have the results, in the following days we will have them and we will evaluate the situation."

"We have always talked in the coaching staff about the qualities of El Salvador. It is a very good team, technically very fast with the ball, they have a lot of intensity, an enviable commitment to their national team, and the professor has done a great job with the national team. It looks like a united and complicated team".

8:40 AM2 hours ago

How is El Salvador coming in?

El Salvador arrives to this match after tying against Costa Rica, the team will be looking to make it three out of three in this match and close this important phase on a high note.

 

8:35 AM2 hours ago

How does Panama arrive?

Panama comes to this match after beating Martinique two goals to one, the Panamanian team managed to get three points in their second match.

8:30 AM2 hours ago

The Panama vs El Salvador match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium.

 

The Panama vs El Salvador match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium, located in Houston, Texas. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.

8:25 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Panama vs El Salvador match, corresponding to Matchday 3 of the Gold Cup. The match will take place at the Shell Energy Stadium at 8:30 pm.
