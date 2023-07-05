Boreham Wood vs Warford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Boreham Wood vs Watford?
If you want to watch Boreham Wood vs Watford live on TV, it will not be possible to follow it on television.
What time is the Boreham Wood vs Watford in friendly match?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Bolivia: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Chile: 2:30 PM
Colombia: 12:30 AM
Ecuador: 12:30 AM
United States (ET): 1:30 PM
Spain: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 12:30 AM
Paraguay: 12:30 PM
Peru: 12:30 AM in
Uruguay: 13:30 PM
Watch out for this player at Watford
After the loss of Joao Pedro, who has been signed by Brighton. Sarr stands out in this team, who has scored ten goals and six assists in 39 games this season. The Senegal international striker has been with the team for four seasons. In his career at Watford, 131 matches where he has scored 34 goals and has distributed 16 assists.
Watch out for this player at Boreham Wood
Lee Ndlovu, a 28-year-old English striker who closed the 2022/23 season by scoring three goals in the last two games. In the 46 games he played last season in all competitions, he scored 16 goals.
How are Watford coming along?
Watford closed the 2022/23 season with a 2-0 win over Stoke City. Although this was the only win in the last four matches they have played. They finished in eleventh place with 63 points, just six points off the Playoff places;
How does Boreham Wood arrive?
Last season they were close to promotion, currently playing in the National League. They finished in sixth place with 72 points and played the Playoffs to achieve promotion to League Two. However, after defeating Barnet in the quarterfinals they were eliminated in the semifinals by Notts County 3-2 after extra time;
Background
This will be the first time in history that the two have met in the course of history
The Stadium
The match will be played at Meadow Park, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1963 and has a capacity of 4,500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Boreham Wood and Watford to meet in a friendly match to prepare for the 2023-24 season
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Boreham Wood vs Watford in Friendly Match 2023
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.