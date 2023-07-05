Spain vs Ukraine LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro U21 Semifinal 2023 Match
3:00 AM8 minutes ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21

In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21 live, as well as the latest information from the Ghencea Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
2:55 AM13 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Spain U-21 vs Ukraine U-21 live online

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Spain U-21 vs Ukraine U-21 can be tuned in from the live streams on Blue to Go App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

2:50 AM18 minutes ago

What time is Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21 UEFA Euro 2023 semifinal match?

This is the kickoff time for the Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21 match on July 5, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 hours

Bolivia: 15:00

Brazil: 15:00 hours

Chile: 15:00 hours

Colombia: 3:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.

Spain: 11:00 a.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 13:00 hours

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 16:00 hours

Venezuela: 14:00 hours

Japan: 2:00 p.m.

India: 12:00 noon 

Nigeria: 13:00 hours

South Africa: 13:00

Australia: 13:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 13:00

2:45 AM23 minutes ago

Spain Statements

Santi Denia spoke ahead of the match: "The message from the beginning has been, without deceiving anyone, that I have all 23 available and they are starters in any club in the world. No matter which eleven we choose, we will have options to reach the final with our talent. We are calm and everything will depend on what we decide tomorrow for the benefit of the team, the eleven we choose will be the best for the team".

"As far as I can remember, I have never played against the same team twice in eight days. They are possibly different but similar matches. We have tried to improve things, we did it after the match against Ukraine before Switzerland and we will do it now. Improve in terms of soccer, in terms of morale.... In everything. The coach is more relaxed about improving and his coexistence are the things that make us more relaxed".

2:40 AM28 minutes ago

How is Ukraine coming along?

Ukraine U21 defeated France three goals to one, the team surprised and defeated one of the teams that seemed to be the favorite to take this trophy home, the team will seek to emerge victorious and reach the final.
2:35 AM33 minutes ago

How does Spain arrive?

Spain U21 comes to this match after beating Switzerland two goals to one, the winning goal came in extra time, so a very interesting duel is expected in this semifinal.

2:30 AM38 minutes ago

The match Spain U-21 vs Ukraine U-21 will be played at the Ghencea Stadium.

The Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21 match will be played at the Ghencea Stadium, located in Bucharest, Romania. The stadium has a capacity of 18,000 people.
2:25 AM43 minutes ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Spain U21 vs Ukraine U21 live stream of the UEFA Euro 2023 Semifinal. The match will take place at the Ghencea Stadium at 13:00.
