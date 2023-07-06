Mexico women's vs Guatemala LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Central American Games

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Mexico women’s vs Guatemala Live Score
What time is Mexico women’s vs Guatemala match for Central American Games 2023?
This is the start time of the game Mexico women’s vs Guatemala of 5th July in several countries:
|
Where to watch Mexico women’s vs Guatemala
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
July 5, 2023
|
21:30 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
July 5, 2023
|
22:30
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
July 5, 2023
|
20:30
|
Brasil
|
July 5, 2023
|
22:30
|
Chile
|
July 5, 2023
|
22:30
|
Colombia
|
July 5, 2023
|
20:30
|
Ecuador
|
July 5, 2023
|
20:30
|
Spain
|
July 6, 2023
|
2:30
|
Mexico
|
July 5, 2023
|
17:30
|
Claro Sports
|
Peru
|
July 5, 2023
|
18:30
Last alignment of Guatemala
M. Monterroso; N. Carrera, C. Cruz, Y. Mayén, A. Martínez; A. Juarez, M. White, J. Reyes; M. Ventura, L. Fong, A. Bigue.
Watch out for this Mexico player:
The player to watch for this match will be the right midfielder or sometimes central midfielder, Kiana Palacios, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in her selection and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for her team, now, she will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of her team.
Mexico's final women's lineup:
C. Santiago; K. Robles, C. Ferral, G. Espinoza, N. Hernandez; K. Nieto, C. Jaramillo; S. Camberos, S. Mayor, J. Ovalle; M. Delgadillo.
Background:
Mexico women's national team and Guatemala women's national team have met on three occasions, with the Mexican women's national team winning. In goal scoring history, the Mexican national team has scored a total of 12 goals while the Guatemalan national team has never scored against the Aztec national team.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Nacional Las Delicias is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in El Salvador, it is currently the home of Santa Tecla Fútbol Club and has a capacity to receive 10,000 fans in its seats. In fact, at the beginning the stadium only had a capacity for 3,000 people, but an expansion in 2007 allowed it to be increased and there are plans to continue with the same as part of a modernization project.
As part of a series of renovations, in February 2012 Las Delicias became the first stadium in El Salvador with artificial turf with regulatory measures on the playing field, and a new drainage system was also installed.
In search of the feat
Guatemala's women will be looking for a victory that will allow them to seal their ticket to the grand final and continue their fight for the gold medal in the grand final of the Central American Games 2023. The Chapin women's team began their debut with a painful 1-3 loss to Haiti women, leaving them obliged to win their next match. In their second match, Costa Rica was looking to eliminate Guatemala, however, the Guatemalan women's team pulled out all the stops and won 2-1. Finally, in their third match, they won their ticket by defeating Venezuela by a score of 0-2.
Going for the gold match
Mexico's women's national team will be looking to earn their right to play for the gold medal when they face Guatemala in the semifinals of the women's tournament of the Central American Soccer Games. In its debut, the Aztec national team defeated Puerto Rico to get the first three points of the tournament and begin to dream of winning the gold medal. In its second game, Mexico faced the hosts in a hard-fought match where a thrilling 2-3 victory was achieved. Finally, to finish as group leaders, they won and defeated Jamaica 3-7.
The road to Gold continues
The Central American Games are back to thrill sports lovers with all the emotions that sports spirit entails. In this new edition, Mexican athletes will seek to leave the country's name at the top and bring back several medals as a result of their feats in these games throughout the different existing disciplines. On this occasion, it will be women's soccer who will be in the spotlight as Mexico's women's national team will start its way to seek the gold medal in this new edition of the event and try to reflect with such a successful achievement, how well Mexican women's soccer has grown and the potential that this sport has for the future.
Kick-off time
The Mexico women’s vs Guatemala match will be played at Estadio Nacional Las Delicias, in Santa Tecla, El Salvador. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:30 pm ET.
