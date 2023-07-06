Union vs Boca Juniors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Union vs Boca Juniors Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Union vs Boca Juniors match.
What time is Union vs Boca Juniors match for Argentine League match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Union vs Boca Juniors of 6th July in several countries:
|
Where to watch Union vs Boca juniors
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
July 6, 2023
|
16:00 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
July 6, 2023
|
17:00
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
July 6, 2023
|
15:00
|
Brasil
|
July 6, 2023
|
17:00
|
Chile
|
July 6, 2023
|
17:00
|
Colombia
|
July 6, 2023
|
15:00
|
Ecuador
|
July 6, 2023
|
15:00
|
España
|
July 7, 2023
|
20:00
|
Mexico
|
July 6, 2023
|
14:00
|
ESPN, Star +
|
Peru
|
July 6, 2023
|
15:00
Watch out for this Union player:
The player to watch for this match will be the forward, Imanol Machuca, the current Argentine offensive player has been an important piece in his team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this Boca Juniors player:
The player to watch for this match will be the attacking midfielder, Cristian Medina, the current midfielder has been an important piece throughout the season for Boca Juniors and he proved it last match, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Union's last lineup:
S. Moyano; K. Zenón, C. Corvalán, O. A. Piris, N. Paz, F. Vera; M. Luna, Y. Gordillo, E. Roldán; I. Machuca, J. Domina.
Boca Juniors' last line-up:
S. Romero; F. Fabra, J. Figal, B. Valdez, M. Weigandt; S. Villa, C. Medina, A. Varela, L. Advíncula; D. Benedetto, M. Merentiel.
Background:
Boca Juniors and Union have met in a total of 39 matches (21 wins for the xeneizes, 11 draws, 7 wins for Union) where the balance is in favor of Boca Juniors. In terms of goals, Boca Juniors has the advantage with 74 goals, while Unión has only scored on 40 occasions. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 5 of the 2022 Argentine first division championship where Union beat Boca 1-2 at the Bombonera.
About the Stadium:
Estadio 15 de Abril is a soccer stadium located in the city of Santa Fe, Argentina. It is the home of Club Atlético Unión, a Primera División soccer team in Argentina. The stadium is named after the club's founding date, which occurred on April 15, 1907.
The Estadio 15 de Abril was officially inaugurated on April 29, 1929. However, over the years it has undergone several renovations and remodeling to improve its facilities and capacity. The current capacity of the stadium is around 26,500 spectators.
Still going through a tough storm
On the other side of the coin, Boca Juniors is still going through the hard storm that has surrounded the team since the beginning of the season, as they have not been able to get out of the middle positions of the general table and everything seems to indicate that this is where they will end the championship. Boca Juniors are currently in 14th place in the general table with 8 wins, 4 ties and 9 losses, for a total of 28 points. Regarding goals, Boca is one of the clubs with the greatest equity between goals conceded and goals scored as their goal difference lies at -1.
Struggling to climb out of the bottom of the table
For their part, the Union will need to put all possible effort into this match since luck or fortune has not been on their side as they have not been able to get out of the last positions of the general table, as well as having a semi-regular record in their last five matches. Currently, the Union has 22 games played where they have 5 wins, 8 ties and 9 defeats that leave them in 22nd place in the general table, in the statistics, they have 17 goals for and 25 against, being one of the teams with the highest percentage of goals conceded.
Let the most beautiful sport in the world begin
The Argentinean league continues with all the emotions that the first division championship brings, the teams keep working constantly to obtain their best soccer version and to be looking to move up positions in the general table of the championship, likewise, to face the final version of the tournament with a complete team and ready to be competitive. In this duel, River Plate and Colón will face each other, two clubs that are looking to position themselves quickly at the top of the table and have an excellent performance at the beginning of this new adventure.
Kick-off time
The Union vs Boca Juniors match will be played at Estadio La Bombonera, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Argentine League Match 2023: Union vs Boca Juniors!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.