Portugal x Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Uefa Euro U19

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Portugal vs. Italy on TV and in real time?
When is the Portugal vs Italy match how to watch LIVE and in real time?
New format
What would be the 2023/24 season will be the 2022-24 competition, still ending with the final eight-team tournaments (hosted by Slovakia in 2022, but with all countries competing in at least two mini-tournaments. Players enter the competition while still in the U18 category, and will be in the U19 category by the time of the final round (for 2022-24, players born after January 1, 2005).
The original decision to test the new structure was decided by the UEFA Executive Committee on May 29, 2019 and, if successful, could be applied to the U17 EURO.
Groups and dates:
Group B: Iceland, Greece, Norway, Spain
Match Dates
Group A: 3, 6, and 9 July
Group B: 4, 7, and 10 July
Semi-finals: 13 July
Final: 16 July
Portugal with morale!
On that occasion, the Portuguese team faced Poland U-19 and completely dominated the offensive actions to win by 2-0 without major difficulties to build the positive result.
Thus, the team is in second place in the Group A standings, with 3 points won so far, three above the other competitors to the G-2 of the competition.
TOP of the Group:
In their last 5 official matches they have won 2, drawn 2 and lost only 1, beating Germany U-19 and Malta U-19, drawing with Belgium U-19 and Slovenia U-19, and losing to Spain U-19.
Italy:
As strong contenders for the title, the Italian team had ups and downs in qualifying, but still managed to do enough to qualify first from a group that included Belgium U-19 and Germany U-19.
Their most recent match was a thumping 4-0 victory over Malta U-19, as the hosts of the tournament offered no resistance whatsoever.
Portugal:
In this way, Portugal U-19 is very motivated for this duel and wants to repeat the previous great performances to continue gaining important points in the main competition of the continent.
In addition to qualifying for the main tournament with an impeccable qualifying campaign, the Portuguese also performed well in the opening round of the European Championship of the category.
TIME AND PLACE!
Portugal under-19 arrives very motivated for this duel and wants to repeat the previous great performances to continue gaining important points for the main competition of the continent.
As strong candidates for the title, the Italian team had ups and downs in qualifying, but still managed to do enough to qualify in first place from a group that included Belgium U-19 and Germany U-19.
The ball starts rolling for Portugal vs. Italy at 12 pm ET at the Estadio Centenario, Ta'Qali, in Malta.
UEFA Euro Under-19
Date: July 6, 2023
Time: 12 pm ET
Venue: Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali, Malta
Broadcast: SporTV