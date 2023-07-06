Portugal x Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Uefa Euro U19
Foto: Reprodução / UEFA

Where and how to watch Portugal vs. Italy on TV and in real time?

Portugal-Italy

UEFA Euro Under-19

Date: July 6, 2023

Time: 12 pm ET

Venue: Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali, Malta

Broadcast: SporTV

When is the Portugal vs Italy match how to watch LIVE and in real time?

The match between Portugal x Italy will start at 12 pm ET, being played at the Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali, in Malta, by UEFA Eurocup under-19 for the season. The duel will not be broadcast in Brazil. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil
New format

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship will have a new structure, incorporating UEFA Nations League-style groups into a two-season cycle.

What would be the 2023/24 season will be the 2022-24 competition, still ending with the final eight-team tournaments (hosted by Slovakia in 2022, but with all countries competing in at least two mini-tournaments. Players enter the competition while still in the U18 category, and will be in the U19 category by the time of the final round (for 2022-24, players born after January 1, 2005).

The original decision to test the new structure was decided by the UEFA Executive Committee on May 29, 2019 and, if successful, could be applied to the U17 EURO.

Groups and dates:

Group A: Malta (host), Portugal, Poland, Italy

Group B: Iceland, Greece, Norway, Spain

Match Dates

Group A: 3, 6, and 9 July
Group B: 4, 7, and 10 July
Semi-finals: 13 July
Final: 16 July

Portugal with morale!

In addition to qualifying for the main tournament with an impeccable qualifying campaign, the Portuguese also made a good impression in the opening round of the European Championship of the category.

On that occasion, the Portuguese team faced Poland U-19 and completely dominated the offensive actions to win by 2-0 without major difficulties to build the positive result.

Thus, the team is in second place in the Group A standings, with 3 points won so far, three above the other competitors to the G-2 of the competition.

TOP of the Group:

Italy U-19 team is at the top of the Group A table, with the same 3 points as Portugal, but with an advantage on goal difference.

In their last 5 official matches they have won 2, drawn 2 and lost only 1, beating Germany U-19 and Malta U-19, drawing with Belgium U-19 and Slovenia U-19, and losing to Spain U-19.

Italy:

On the other side is Italy's U-19 team, who put in a great performance in the opening round and are also excited to have a positive outcome in this second round, looking to secure their place in the playoffs of the tournament.

As strong contenders for the title, the Italian team had ups and downs in qualifying, but still managed to do enough to qualify first from a group that included Belgium U-19 and Germany U-19.

Their most recent match was a thumping 4-0 victory over Malta U-19, as the hosts of the tournament offered no resistance whatsoever.

Photo: UEFA
Photo: UEFA

 

Portugal:

The Portuguese team arrives excited for this confrontation after four consecutive wins without conceding a single goal, maintaining a 100% record in the season, taking into account that these were their only games in 2023.

In this way, Portugal U-19 is very motivated for this duel and wants to repeat the previous great performances to continue gaining important points in the main competition of the continent.

In addition to qualifying for the main tournament with an impeccable qualifying campaign, the Portuguese also performed well in the opening round of the European Championship of the category.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Portugal and Italy is valid for the opening match of the UEFA U-19 European Championship.

Portugal under-19 arrives very motivated for this duel and wants to repeat the previous great performances to continue gaining important points for the main competition of the continent.

As strong candidates for the title, the Italian team had ups and downs in qualifying, but still managed to do enough to qualify in first place from a group that included Belgium U-19 and Germany U-19.

The ball starts rolling for Portugal vs. Italy at 12 pm ET at the Estadio Centenario, Ta'Qali, in Malta.

Welcome and welcome to the Portugal vs Italy live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a match valid for the second round of the UEFA Under-19 Eurocup between two European teams: Portugal versus Italy. The teams meet at the Centenary Stadium, Ta'Qali, Malta, in a meeting for the second round of the UEFA Euro U19 Championship in the Group Stage. Follow everything from the duel between the Europeans here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
