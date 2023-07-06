Malta vs Poland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro U-19 2023 Match
Stay tuned for Malta U19 vs Poland U19 live coverage.

In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for Malta U19 vs Poland U19 live, along with the latest information from the MFA Centenary Stadium.
Where and how to watch Malta U19 vs Poland U19 live online

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Malta U19 vs Poland U19 can be tuned in from the live streams on Blue to Go App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is Malta U19 vs Poland U19 matchday 2 of the UEFA European Under-23 Championship UEFA European Under-23 Championship 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Malta U19 vs Poland U19 match on July 6, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 15:15 hours

Bolivia: 15:15 pm

Brazil: 3:15 p.m.

Chile: 3:15 p.m.

Colombia: 3:15 p.m.

Ecuador: 3:15 p.m.

Spain: 12:15 p.m.

United States: 3:15 p.m. PT and 5:15 p.m. ET

Mexico: 1:15 p.m.

Paraguay: 1:15 p.m.

Peru: 3:15 p.m. PT and 5:15 p.m. ET

Uruguay: 4:15 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:15 p.m.

Japan: 2:15 p.m.

India: 12:15 p.m. 

Nigeria: 1:15 p.m.

South Africa: 1:15 p.m.

Australia: 7:30 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 1:15 p.m.

Poland Statements

Marcin Brosz spoke after the two-nil loss to Portugal: "There weren't enough moments when we could have scored. We didn't give ourselves enough chances. There were moments when we could go under Portugal's goal without problems, as we wanted, but there were too few shots and dangerous situations. We have to create them, even if we play against such a dangerous team, which every year competes for the highest goals in practically all the lower categories. And that is the most important thing for us. Especially the beginning of the game was not what we had planned. You know, we talk, we plan, we train, but sometimes it's not enough. The second half of the first, once we got into the game, it was definitely better. Thursday we play another game, we have to look at what's coming up. There will be time for a deeper analysis after the tournament, but what we know for sure before the Malta game is that playing with two strikers, we obviously need to create more chances and be in the opponent's box more often. We lost that in the game against Portugal".
How are Poland U-19 coming into the game?

Poland comes into this match after losing 2 goals to nil against Portugal in the first matchday, the Poles will be looking to reverse the situation and make it three in this second match.

How does Malta U-19 arrive?

The host did not have a good start, Malta fell in its debut against Italy in a resounding way with a score of four goals to zero, the home team will seek to reverse this bad situation.
The match Malta U19 vs Poland U19 will be played at the MFA Centenary Stadium.

The Malta U19 vs Poland U19 match will be played at the MFA Centenary Stadium, located in Attard, Malta. The stadium has a capacity of 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live stream of Malta U19 vs Poland U19 for Matchday 2 of UEFA Euro U19 2023. The match will take place at the MFA Centenary Stadium at 13:15.
