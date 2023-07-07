Iceland vs Norway LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA U-19 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Iceland vs Norway Live Score in the UEFA U-19 2023
What time is Iceland vs Norway match for the UEFA U-19 2023?
This is the start time of the game Iceland vs Norway of July 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on YouTube UEFA
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on YouTube UEFA
Brazil: 4:00 PM on YouTube UEFA
Chile: 3:00 PM on YouTube UEFA
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM on YouTube UEFA
Colombia: 3:00 PM on YouTube UEFA
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on YouTube UEFA
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on YouTube UEFA
Spain: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 1:00 PM on YouTube UEFA
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on YouTube UEFA
Peru: 2:00 PM on YouTube UEFA
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on YouTube UEFA
Key Player Norway
He has a very special surname, but he also has the talent to create from midfield, with a good mid-range shot and the ability to score goals, as he did in the first match with a brace, which is why Niklas Odegard will be the player to watch for this match.
Key player Iceland
Ágúst Þorsteinsson can be the goal hope, as he scored the only goal in the first match and will be looking to keep that line to get the first points of the tournament in this tournament.
Last lineup Norway
1 Magnus Rugland Ree, 4 Nikolai Hopland, 14 Simen Haram, 6 Alwande Roaldsöy, 18 Daniel Bassi, 2 Dylan Murugesapillai, 8 Niklas Odegard, 10 Oliver Braude, 20 Oskar Siira Sivertsen, 17 Henrik Skogvold, 9 Erik Flataker.
Last lineup Iceland
1 Lúkas Petersson, 5 Thorsteinn Antonsson, 4 Logi Hrafn Róbertsson, 3 Arnar Gíslason, 2 Hlynur Freyr Karlsson, 11 Gudmundur Nökkvason, 8 Gisli Thórdarson, 7 Bjarni Brynjólfsson, 19 Ágúst Þorsteinsson, 10 Eggert Aron Gudmundsson, 9 Adolf Birgisson.
Norway: advancing to the next round
In a truly crazy game from start to finish, Norway held on for a 5-4 win over Greece to earn its first three points of the tournament and, with a win on Friday, could clinch a berth in the next round.
Iceland: improve defensively
Iceland did not have a good performance in their debut, losing 2-1 against Spain, where they did not look good in the defensive zone and, in addition, they will not be able to count on Bjarni Brynjólfsson, who was sent off in the 87th minute.
The Kick-off
The Iceland vs Norway match will be played at the Hibernians Stadium, in Paola, Malta. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
