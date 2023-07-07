Iceland vs Norway LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA U-19 2023
What time is Iceland vs Norway match for the UEFA U-19 2023?

This is the start time of the game Iceland vs Norway of July 7th in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on YouTube UEFA

Bolivia: 3:00 PM on YouTube UEFA

Brazil: 4:00 PM on YouTube UEFA

Chile: 3:00 PM on YouTube UEFA

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM on YouTube UEFA

Colombia: 3:00 PM on YouTube UEFA

Ecuador: 3:00 PM on YouTube UEFA

United States (ET): 3:00 PM on YouTube UEFA

Spain: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 1:00 PM on YouTube UEFA

Paraguay: 3:00 PM on YouTube UEFA

Peru: 2:00 PM on YouTube UEFA

Uruguay: 4:00 PM on YouTube UEFA

Key Player Norway

He has a very special surname, but he also has the talent to create from midfield, with a good mid-range shot and the ability to score goals, as he did in the first match with a brace, which is why Niklas Odegard will be the player to watch for this match.
Key player Iceland

Ágúst Þorsteinsson can be the goal hope, as he scored the only goal in the first match and will be looking to keep that line to get the first points of the tournament in this tournament.

Last lineup Norway

1 Magnus Rugland Ree, 4 Nikolai Hopland, 14 Simen Haram, 6 Alwande Roaldsöy, 18 Daniel Bassi, 2 Dylan Murugesapillai, 8 Niklas Odegard, 10 Oliver Braude, 20 Oskar Siira Sivertsen, 17 Henrik Skogvold, 9 Erik Flataker.
Last lineup Iceland

1 Lúkas Petersson, 5 Thorsteinn Antonsson, 4 Logi Hrafn Róbertsson, 3 Arnar Gíslason, 2 Hlynur Freyr Karlsson, 11 Gudmundur Nökkvason, 8 Gisli Thórdarson, 7 Bjarni Brynjólfsson, 19 Ágúst Þorsteinsson, 10 Eggert Aron Gudmundsson, 9 Adolf Birgisson.
Norway: advancing to the next round

In a truly crazy game from start to finish, Norway held on for a 5-4 win over Greece to earn its first three points of the tournament and, with a win on Friday, could clinch a berth in the next round.
Iceland: improve defensively

Iceland did not have a good performance in their debut, losing 2-1 against Spain, where they did not look good in the defensive zone and, in addition, they will not be able to count on Bjarni Brynjólfsson, who was sent off in the 87th minute.
The Kick-off

The Iceland vs Norway match will be played at the Hibernians Stadium, in Paola, Malta. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the UEFA U-19 2023: Iceland vs Norway!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
