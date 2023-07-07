Mexico U-23 vs Costa Rica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Central American Games 2023 Final Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Mexico U-23 vs Costa Rica live stream
Where and how to watch Mexico U-23 vs Costa Rica live online
Mexico U-23 vs Costa Rica can be tuned in from the live streams of Claro Sports App.
What time is the Mexico U-23 vs Costa Rica match of the Central American Games 2023 final?
Argentina: 9:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 9:30 p.m.
Brazil: 9:30 p.m.
Chile: 9:30 p.m.
Colombia: 9:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 9:30 p.m.
Spain: 6:30 p.m.
United States: 9:30 p.m. PT and 11:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 7:30 p.m.
Peru: 9:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 10:30 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. ET
Japan: 8:30 p.m.
India: 6:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 7:30 p.m.
South Africa: 7:30 p.m.
Australia: 7:30 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 7:30 p.m.
Mexico's Statements
"I trust that tomorrow we can be in a good position, gaining credibility and that the Mexican soccer player aspires to win everywhere. In the moments we have to be the protagonists, the role of leaders, show up on the field and fulfill the purposes."
"It is always going to be interesting to see people from your country leading the National Team, it must be something that fills us all with pride. As coaches we must be present, raise our hands, it gives me great pleasure because Jaime is in charge of the Senior National Team."
"I am not aware of the situation, I don't know what is happening. It seems to me that we have to respect what is happening, the players must take charge of what corresponds to them. Jaime must be focused, hopeful to do well and continue with his aspirations."
"I work every day to achieve objectives and goals. For me it is very valuable to be fighting for the gold medal and to be in the finals and then win them, it fills me with pride. If I want to keep growing, it is to win and help the players to have the medal."
"We are always looking to be at the top. It is time to have personality, character and take a good path. I am confident that tomorrow we can win and that the Mexican team aspires to win everywhere it goes, whether we are the protagonists or not".
"It is time to show character, to go out on the field and show that there is a possibility to grow, tomorrow I trust that we can be in a good position, generate credibility and that Mexican soccer players always aspire to win everywhere they go".
How is Costa Rica coming along?
How does Mexico U-23 arrive?