Mexico U-23 vs Costa Rica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Central American Games 2023 Final Match
10:00 AM4 hours ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mexico U-23 vs Costa Rica live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Nacional de las Delicias. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
9:55 AM4 hours ago

Where and how to watch Mexico U-23 vs Costa Rica live online

The match will be broadcasted on Claro Sports channel.

Mexico U-23 vs Costa Rica can be tuned in from the live streams of Claro Sports App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

9:50 AM4 hours ago

What time is the Mexico U-23 vs Costa Rica match of the Central American Games 2023 final?

This is the kickoff time for the Mexico U-23 vs Costa Rica match on July 5, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 9:30 p.m.

Brazil: 9:30 p.m.

Chile: 9:30 p.m.

Colombia: 9:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 9:30 p.m.

Spain: 6:30 p.m.

United States: 9:30 p.m. PT and 11:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 7:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 7:30 p.m.

Peru: 9:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. ET

Japan: 8:30 p.m.

India: 6:30 p.m. 

Nigeria: 7:30 p.m.

South Africa: 7:30 p.m.

Australia: 7:30 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 7:30 p.m.

9:45 AM4 hours ago

Mexico's Statements

Gerardo Espinoza spoke prior to the match against the Ticos: "It has been a difficult time in terms of results, we were not in the U-20 World Cup, we will not be in the Olympic Games, these are hard blows for young players, I notice that the group of players is falling into uncertainty, under certain pressure and anguish and it is time to put personality, character, go out on the field, and get back on the right track".

"I trust that tomorrow we can be in a good position, gaining credibility and that the Mexican soccer player aspires to win everywhere. In the moments we have to be the protagonists, the role of leaders, show up on the field and fulfill the purposes."

"It is always going to be interesting to see people from your country leading the National Team, it must be something that fills us all with pride. As coaches we must be present, raise our hands, it gives me great pleasure because Jaime is in charge of the Senior National Team."

"I am not aware of the situation, I don't know what is happening. It seems to me that we have to respect what is happening, the players must take charge of what corresponds to them. Jaime must be focused, hopeful to do well and continue with his aspirations."

"I work every day to achieve objectives and goals. For me it is very valuable to be fighting for the gold medal and to be in the finals and then win them, it fills me with pride. If I want to keep growing, it is to win and help the players to have the medal."

"We are always looking to be at the top. It is time to have personality, character and take a good path. I am confident that tomorrow we can win and that the Mexican team aspires to win everywhere it goes, whether we are the protagonists or not".

"It is time to show character, to go out on the field and show that there is a possibility to grow, tomorrow I trust that we can be in a good position, generate credibility and that Mexican soccer players always aspire to win everywhere they go".

9:40 AM4 hours ago

How is Costa Rica coming along?

Costa Rica has had a great tournament and is the leader of its group, the Costa Rican team defeated El Salvador two goals to one in the semifinals and will not be an easy opponent for the Tricolor.
9:35 AM4 hours ago

How does Mexico U-23 arrive?

Mexico has had a great performance in this tournament, the team coached by Gerardo Espinoza has given good results and this time they defeated Honduras three goals to zero in a very lively match for the tricolor, where they never stopped going forward.

9:30 AM5 hours ago

The Mexico U-23 vs Costa Rica match will be played at the National Stadium of Delicias

The Mexico U-23 vs Costa Rica match will be played at the National Stadium of Delicias, located in Bucharest, Romania. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
9:25 AM5 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mexico U-23 vs Costa Rica match, corresponding to the Final of the Central American Games 2023. The match will take place at the Estadio Nacional de las Delicias at 9:30 pm.
