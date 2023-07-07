Greece vs Spain LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in UEFA Euro U-19 2023
Photo: VAVEL

Stay tuned here to follow Greece vs Spain

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Greece vs Spain live, as well as the latest information from Gozo Stadium.
How to watch Greece vs Spain?

If you want to watch the Greece vs Spain match, you can follow it on TV through UEFA.tv.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is Greece vs Spain?

This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM 

Bolivia: 12:00 PM 

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Chile: 1:00 PM 

Colombia: 11:00 AM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM 

United States (ET): 12:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 10:00 AM 

Paraguay: 1:00 PM 

Peru: 11:00 AM in

Uruguay: 2:00 PM

Watch out for this player in Spain

Victor Barbera, who has become a new player of Club Brugge after leaving FC Barcelona. This year in the youth team of the azulgrana team has managed to play 23 games where he has scored seven goals. With Spain U-19 has played nine games where he has scored four goals and has distributed two assists, one of them in the European Championship.
Watch out for this player in Greece

Stefanos Tzimas, a 17-year-old striker who plays for PAOK, has played seven games for the first team this season, scoring one goal. He scored two goals against Norway and already has four goals with Greece U-19, the other two were scored in the qualification for the European Championship;
How does Spain arrive?

The Spanish national team has now gone nine matches in a row without losing and has not lost an official match since 2018. Goal difference was decisive in the Spanish team's qualification for the European Championship, as they finished with the same points as Denmark. They have made their debut in this competition with a 2-1 win against Ukraine and are second in group B. 
How does Greece arrive?

The Greek team topped the first phase as group leader with seven points. In the second phase, they closed the qualification for the European tournament with seven points out of a possible nine and finished first in group 5. They had not lost an official match since 2021 against Russia. However, they lost in their first match of the European Under-21 Championship against Norway by 5-4. In a match they lost 5-0 in the first half, but scored four goals in the second half, although it was not enough to rescue at least a point. They are third in group B with zero points;
Background

Nine times these two teams have faced each other with a favorable balance for Spain, which has won eight times, while the remaining duel ended in a draw. These two teams have not faced each other since 2016 in the Qualifying for the U19 European Championship where Spain won 2-0. The last time they met at the European Championship was in 2012 in the final where Spain won thanks to a goal by Jese Rodriguez. 
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Gozo Stadium, located in the city of Xewkija, Malta. It has a capacity for 1644 spectators;
Preview of the match

Greece and Spain meet in the second match of the group stage of the European Under-19 Championship. Both teams are in group B along with Norway and Iceland;
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Greece vs Spain in UEFA Euro U-19 Championship

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match.
 
