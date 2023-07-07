Southport vs Blackpool FC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Southport FC vs Blackpool FC Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Southport FC vs Blackpool FC live, as well as the latest information from Haig Avenue Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Southport FC vs Blackpool FC live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Southport FC vs Blackpool FC match live on TV and online?
The Southport FC vs Blackpool FC match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Southport FC vs Blackpool FC?
This is the kick-off time for the Southport FC vs Blackpool FC match on July 7, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 14:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 15:00 hrs. -
Chile: 14:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 13:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 13:00 hrs. -
Spain: 20:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 12:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 14:00 hrs. -
Peru: 13:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 15:00 hrs. -
Argentina: 15:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 14:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 15:00 hrs. -
Chile: 14:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 13:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 13:00 hrs. -
Spain: 20:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 12:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 14:00 hrs. -
Peru: 13:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 15:00 hrs. -
Key player at Blackpool FC
One of the players to take into account in Blackpool FC is Morgan Rogers, the 20 year old center forward born in England has played 20 games so far in his local league, in that amount of commitments already adds, two assists and two goals, these against; Norwich City. One of the players to take into account in Blackpool FC is Morgan Rogers, the 20 year old center forward born in England has played 20 games so far in his local league, in that amount of commitments already adds, two assists and two goals, these against; Norwich City.
Key player at Southport FC
One of the most outstanding players in Southport FC is C. Heath, the 28 year old English born center forward in his most recent match with Southport FC Club scored a goal, this one in the match against; Leamington.
History Southport FC vs Blackpool FC
In total, both teams have met 2 times, the record is even with one win for each team.
In terms of goals, the record is dominated by Blackpool FC with 3 goals to Southport FC's 2.
In terms of goals, the record is dominated by Blackpool FC with 3 goals to Southport FC's 2.
Actuality - Blackpool FC
Blackpool FC had a very bad performance in the last competition they played, the Championship 2022-2023, because after playing 46 games, they finished in the 23rd position in the standings with 44 points, this product of; 11 wins, 11 draws and 24 defeats, they also scored 48 goals, but conceded 72, for a goal difference of -24.
Blackpool FC 1 - 0 Wigan Athletic
- Last five matches
Blackpool FC 1 - 0 Wigan Athletic
Blackpool FC 0 - 2 West Bromwich Albion
Birmingham City 0 - 1 Blackpool FC
Blackpool FC 2 - 3 Millwall
Norwich City 0 - 1 Blackpool FC
Actuality - Southport FC
Southport FC had a very bad performance in their local league, as after playing 46 matches, they finished 18th in the standings with 50 points, after winning 13 matches, drawing 11 and losing 22. They also scored 50 goals, but conceded 62, for a goal difference of -12.
Southport FC 1 - 2 Chester
- Last five matches
Southport FC 1 - 2 Chester
Kings Lynn 3 - 2 Southport FC
Southport FC 1 - 3 Spennymoor Town
Southport FC 1 - 3 Kidderminster
Leamington 2 - 1 Southport FC
The match will be played at the Haig Avenue Stadium
The match between Southport FC and Blackpool FC will take place at the Haig Avenue Stadium in the city of Southport (England), the stadium is where Southport Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1912 and has a capacity for approximately 7,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Southport vs Blackpool FC live, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.