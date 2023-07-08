America vs Tigres Women's LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Femenil 2023
10:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here America vs Tigres Women's Live Score in Liga MX Femenil 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Tigres Women's match for the Liga MX Femenil 2023 on VAVEL US.
9:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is America vs Tigres Women's match for Liga MX Femenil 2023?

This is the start time of the game America vs Tigres Women's of July 7th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 11:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 11:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ViX Plus

Spain: 4:00 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 8:00 PM on ViX

Paraguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 9:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 11:00 PM to be confirmed

9:50 AM2 hours ago

Last Games America vs Tigres Women's

These teams have met six times in two tournaments, including a final and a semifinal, where the Amazonas have the advantage with four wins and two defeats.

Tigres Femenil 0-1 América Femenil, Semifinals Clausura 2023

América Femenil 1-0 Tigres Femenil, Semifinals Clausura 2023

Tigres Women's 1-0 América Women's 1-0, Clausura 2023

Tigres Women's 2-0 América Women's, Apertura 2023 Final

América Femenil 0-1 Tigres Femenil, Final Apertura 2023

9:45 AM3 hours ago

Key Player Tigres Women's

In the Semifinal series, they were unable to score a single goal in 180 minutes, so now they will have to take advantage of the first match and, given the absences, they will have to rely on what foreign player Mia Fishel can do.
9:40 AM3 hours ago

Key player America

She has not been able to find as good a regularity as she had in Tigres, but every time she is on the field Katty Martínez is an important striker and, given the absence of some players who have left the club or are with the Mexican National Team, she will have to play the leading role in scoring goals in the first leg.
Foto: Marca
Image: Marca
9:35 AM3 hours ago

Last lineup Tigres Women's

1 Aurora Santiago, 4 Greta Espinoza, 23 Jana Gutiérrez, 6 Nancy Antonio, 7 Liliana Mercado, 14 Lizbeth Ovalle, 15 Cristina Ferral, 17 Natalia Villarreal, 24 Maricarmen Reyes, 9 Sandra Mayor, 10 Mia Fishel.
9:30 AM3 hours ago

Last lineup America

23 Itzel Gonzalez, 2 Jocelyn Orejel, 3 Karina Rodriguez, 4 Andrea Pereira, 15 Kimberly Rodriguez, 26 Karen Luna, 5 Aurelie Kaci, 20 Nicolette Hernandez, 7 Kiana Palacios, 9 Katty Martinez, 10 Alison Gonzalez.
9:25 AM3 hours ago

Reacted to lack of recognition

After Ángel Villacampa did not win the trophy as the best manager of the year in Liga MX Femenil, the Spanish strategist through his social networks answered questions as follows:

"My greatest trophy is to have the affection of the americanistas and the recognition of such an immense club. Thanks to everyone and let's go for more, América Femenil and Club América" she mentioned.

9:20 AM3 hours ago

Tigres Femenil: a new era

It is worth remembering that Tigres Femenil will be trying to give a blow of authority due to the fact that in the Clausura 2023 they were eliminated in the Semifinals by América Femenil and, weeks later, Carmelina Moscato abandoned the ship and for that reason they brought Milagros 'Mila' Martínez Domínguez from Juárez, in search of rebuilding the path and continuing to reap more titles.
9:15 AM3 hours ago

América Femenil: to strike the first blow

The reigning champions of the Liga MX Femenil, who defeated the Tuzas del Pachuca in the Grand Final a couple of weeks ago, will seek to be crowned once again in the opening of a new women's campaign where they will be looking for another trophy under the guidance of Ángel Villacampa.
9:10 AM3 hours ago

The Kick-off

The America vs Tigres Women's match will be played at the Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
9:05 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Liga MX Femenil 2023: America vs Tigres Women's!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
