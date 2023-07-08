America vs Tigres Women's LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Femenil 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here America vs Tigres Women's Live Score in Liga MX Femenil 2023
What time is America vs Tigres Women's match for Liga MX Femenil 2023?
Argentina: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ViX Plus
Spain: 4:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 8:00 PM on ViX
Paraguay: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 9:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Last Games America vs Tigres Women's
Tigres Femenil 0-1 América Femenil, Semifinals Clausura 2023
América Femenil 1-0 Tigres Femenil, Semifinals Clausura 2023
Tigres Women's 1-0 América Women's 1-0, Clausura 2023
Tigres Women's 2-0 América Women's, Apertura 2023 Final
América Femenil 0-1 Tigres Femenil, Final Apertura 2023
Key Player Tigres Women's
Key player America
Last lineup Tigres Women's
Last lineup America
Reacted to lack of recognition
"My greatest trophy is to have the affection of the americanistas and the recognition of such an immense club. Thanks to everyone and let's go for more, América Femenil and Club América" she mentioned.