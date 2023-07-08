Necaxa vs Tijuana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Necaxa vs Tijuana Live Score in Liga MX 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Necaxa vs Tijuana match for the Liga MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Necaxa vs Tijuana match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Necaxa vs Tijuana of July 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Chile: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 11:00 PM on ViX Plus
Spain: 5:00 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 9:00 PM on ViX Plus
Paraguay: 11:00 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 10:00 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 12:00 AM to be confirmed
Last Games Necaxa vs Tijuana
The history has been very even in the last five matches, with one win each side and three draws, in any field.
Necaxa 1-1 Xolos Tijuana, Clausura 2023
Xolos Tijuana 1-1 Necaxa, Apertura 2022
Xolos Tijuana 1-1 Necaxa, Clausura 2022
Necaxa 3-0 Xolos Tijuana, Apertura 2021
Xolos Tijuana 1-0 Necaxa, Clausura 2022
Key Player Tijuana
He arrived as one of the reinforcements to help generate goals and although they lost on the first matchday, the Paraguayan Carlos González has already made his debut with the Xolos jersey since last matchday and will be looking to continue in this way when facing his former team.
Key player Necaxa
Raul Gudino had a great performance in the starting lineup in his first matchday. He saved several goals that were imminent and will have to prove to Rafael Dudamel that he has the skills to stay in the goal with the arrival of the goalkeeper from Defensa y Justicia of Argentina.
Last lineup Tijuana
30 José Corona, 4 Nicolás Diaz, 35 Kevin Balanta, 3 Rafael Fernández, 15 Diego Zaragoza, 14 Christian Rivera, 8 Fernando Madrigal, 11 Lucas Rodríguez, 32 Carlos González, 7 Silvio Martínez, 25 Pedro Canelo.
Last lineup Necaxa
1 Raul Gudino, 2 Fabricio Formiliano, 4 Alexis Peña, 23 Alan Montes Castro, 3 Agustín Oliveros, 28 Cristian González, 16 José Esquivel, 25 Vicente Poggi, 11 Heriberto De Jesús, 15 Brayan Garnica, 8 Maximiliano Silvera.
Tijuana: Improve defensively
The Xolos de Tijuana will need to improve a lot in the defensive zone as they lost 3-2 last matchday at the Estadio Caliente against Pumas de la UNAM, where they failed to manage the advantage and lost it in the final moments. In addition, they need to start adding points under the guidance of Miguel Herrera because they are in serious problems in the percentages and in order not to pay the fine as they did last season.
Necaxa: to be strong at home
The Necaxa Rayos left Nemesio Diez alive last Sunday with a goalless draw against Toluca, where they played excellently at times, but were unable to finish off the game to take the victory. This will be the only home game of the month, something they will have to take advantage of, remembering that they are in their centennial tournament and will be looking to give their fans some satisfaction.
The Kick-off
The Necaxa vs Tijuana match will be played at the Victoria Stadium, in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Necaxa vs Tijuana!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.