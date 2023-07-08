Cruz Azul vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Cruz Azul vs Toluca Live Score
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Toluca Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 7:50 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Cruz Azul vs Toluca: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
20:50 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
17:50 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
21:50 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
20:50 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
18:50 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
18:50 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
23:50 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
19:50 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
19:50 hours
|
In TUDN USA
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
17:50 hours
|
In TUDN.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
20:50 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
18:50 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
20:50 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
19:50 hours
|
no transmission.
Toluca must be considered for the title
"I believe that Toluca has been propping itself up, I believe that the team should be considered a candidate as a title contender, I believe that Nacho is a coach who gives the players confidence, so the adaptation will be very fast, I believe that things will happen, step by step, the fans are more demanding than in other teams, it is normal that the team demands, I see that my teammates have the ambition to win".
Cruz Azul must be in the playoffs
"I believe that being independent of the coach, the engineer told me that this institution is very big, at least it must be in the playoffs, depending on the coach or players, Cruz Azul must be in the playoffs, constantly qualifying the possibility of being champion is greater, it is not Tuca, Joaquín or Memo. The engineer says and he is right, Cruz Azul must be in the playoffs and that's it".
Players to watch
Upcoming games
Latest Lineups
Toluca: Tiago Volpi, Valber Huerta, Mauricio Isais, Andrés Mosquera, Carlos Orrantia, Jean Meneses, Fernando Navarro, Claudio Baeza, Maxi Araujo, Edgar López and Robert Morales.