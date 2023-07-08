Cruz Azul vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:00 AM2 hours ago

Follow here Cruz Azul vs Toluca Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Cruz Azul vs Toluca live, as well as the latest information from the Stadium Azteca, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
7:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Toluca Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

USA Time: 7:50 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

7:50 AM2 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Cruz Azul vs Toluca: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Cruz Azul vs Toluca: of Saturday, July 8, 2023in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, July 8, 2023

20:50 hours

no transmission.

Bolivia

Saturday, July 8, 2023

17:50 hours

no transmission.

Brazil

Saturday, July 8, 2023

21:50 hours

no transmission.

Chile

Saturday, July 8, 2023

20:50 hours

no transmission.

Colombia

Saturday, July 8, 2023

18:50 hours

no transmission.

Ecuador

Saturday, July 8, 2023

18:50 hours

no transmission.

Spain

Saturday, July 8, 2023

23:50 hours

 no transmission.

Canada

Saturday, July 8, 2023

19:50 hours

 no transmission.

USA

Saturday, July 8, 2023

19:50 hours

In TUDN USA

Mexico

Saturday, July 8, 2023

17:50 hours

 In TUDN.

Paraguay

Saturday, July 8, 2023

20:50 hours

no transmission.

Peru

Saturday, July 8, 2023

18:50 hours

no transmission.

Uruguay

Saturday, July 8, 2023

20:50 hours

no transmission.

Venezuela

Saturday, July 8, 2023

19:50 hours

no transmission.
7:45 AM2 hours ago

Toluca must be considered for the title

Juan Pablo Domínguez spoke to the media, making it known that Toluca should be considered as a serious candidate to fight for the title. 


"I believe that Toluca has been propping itself up, I believe that the team should be considered a candidate as a title contender, I believe that Nacho is a coach who gives the players confidence, so the adaptation will be very fast, I believe that things will happen, step by step, the fans are more demanding than in other teams, it is normal that the team demands, I see that my teammates have the ambition to win".

7:40 AM2 hours ago

Cruz Azul must be in the playoffs

Tuca gave a press conference and was direct with his next answer, about the talk he had with Víctor Velázquez and commented to Ferretti, making it clear to him that the team must always be in the top spots.
"I believe that being independent of the coach, the engineer told me that this institution is very big, at least it must be in the playoffs, depending on the coach or players, Cruz Azul must be in the playoffs, constantly qualifying the possibility of being champion is greater, it is not Tuca, Joaquín or Memo. The engineer says and he is right, Cruz Azul must be in the playoffs and that's it".
7:35 AM2 hours ago

Players to watch

Maximiliano Javier Araújo is the element to follow for Toluca's red devils, the Uruguayan has become one of Nacho Ambriz's key players, where he has become one of the team's starters. On the other hand, Carlos Rotondi, the Argentinean is one of Tuca's immovable pieces, and in view of the absence of national team players, Rodolfo will be the key man in the Celeste attack.
Photo: Toluca
Photo: Toluca
7:30 AM3 hours ago

Upcoming games

Before the Leagues Cup period begins, there are matchdays 2 and 3, Cruz Azul will play away against Xolos on Friday, July 14. Toluca will face Juárez at noon.
7:25 AM3 hours ago

Latest Lineups

Cruz Azul: Sebastián Jurado, Carlos Salcedo, Luis Iturbide, Alan Zubiri, Kevin Castaño, Erik Lira, Moisés Vieira, Christian Tabo, José Rivero, Augusto Lotti and Carlos Rotondi.


Toluca: Tiago Volpi, Valber Huerta, Mauricio Isais, Andrés Mosquera, Carlos Orrantia, Jean Meneses, Fernando Navarro, Claudio Baeza, Maxi Araujo, Edgar López and Robert Morales.

7:20 AM3 hours ago

How are the teams doing?

Cruz Azul faces Toluca in matchday 2, the Celeste team comes from losing by two goals to zero, with too many casualties and doubts left by Tuca's squad. The Devils, coached by Nacho Ambriz, are coming from a scoreless draw against Rayos del Necaxa. Toluca has 1 point and is in 13th position, while Cruz Azul has 0 points and is in the penultimate position.
7:15 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match Cruz Azul vs Toluca Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo