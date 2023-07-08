Mexico vs Venezuela LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Womens Final Central American Games 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Mexico Women vs Venezuela live here
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mexico Women vs Venezuela live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Nacional Las Delicias. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Mexico Women vs Venezuela online and live
The match will be broadcast on Claro TV.
Mexico Femenil vs Venezuela can be tuned in from Claro Sports live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Mexico Femenil vs Venezuela can be tuned in from Claro Sports live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Venezuela
Deyna Castellanos, forward. One of the best South American players worldwide, currently playing for Manchester City Femenil, Castellanos undoubtedly marked a starting point for her national team by giving a great exhibition and displaying her talent, Venezuela has a great future thanks to this player and undoubtedly the gold medal in the Central American Games is a goal.
Watch out for this player from Mexico
Charlyn Corral, forward. One of the most influential Mexican players in the sport, her career has been very prolific and she has managed to stand out to such an extent that she has even played in Europe. Corral played for Atletico Madrid, and after finishing her time in Spain, she arrived to Liga MX Femenil, where she has had a magnificent year, being one of the top scorers.
¡Qué gol acabas de anotar, @CharlynCorral! ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kq5ucl6n4d— Selección Nacional de México Femenil (@Miseleccionfem) July 6, 2023
Last alignment Venezuela
Morales, Ortiz, Plata, Ceren, Fuentes, Hernandez, Meza, Gutierrez, Serrano, Amaya, Calderon.
Last alignment Mexico
Nieto, Delgado, Ovalle, Rodríguez, González, Palacios, Burkenroad, Robles, Espinoza, Casárez, Bernal.
Face to face
Mexico and Venezuela in these Central American Games have had a very similar performance, both teams have finished leaders of their respective groups winning the three duels with scores of goals in most of them. For the semifinals, Mexico thrashed its rival, while Venezuela won with only one goal difference.
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Venezuela wants to show its potential
The Women's National Team of Venezuela has managed to get to the forefront worldwide, this team has made a great successful path and now they have the great possibility of continuing to enlarge the legacy, Venezuela has had a very similar step to Mexico in these games, managing to be the leader of group A, Venezuela also has a great offensive power and it was noticed in the group stage, their rival El Salvador in the semifinals, did not manage to surprise at all as they scored the discount in the ninetieth minute, and the difference was just one goal, to defeat Mexico and take the gold, the vinotinto will have to give a great effort, but no doubt that is a great motivation.
Mexico Women favorite for gold
The Mexican Women's National Team, has a great thirst for victory after failing to qualify for the Women's World Cup, now in a new project this team intends to demonstrate the development that has had soccer in this category and especially in the Liga MX Femenil, this team has prepared in a great way to have a great future, their first big challenge is these Central American Games 2023, Mexico Women has had a great way in the group stage, getting 9 points out of 9 possible, one of the strengths of this team is the offense and certainly for the semifinals it has become clear that they are the top favorites to take the gold, the potential of this team is very high and certainly getting the gold will be a great recognition.
Great opportunity for growth
The Central American Games 2023 are proving to be very fruitful for Mexico and it is no surprise since it has been dominating the most popular sport in the country for several editions, the Mexican national team has had several failures in all its divisions, the men's team did not qualify for the Under 23 World Cup or the next Olympic Games, The women's national team also had a bad tournament playing at home and missed out on one of the best competitions in women's soccer, now the opportunity to show that there is a good level in the local league has arrived with the Central American Games and they are already in the final and are going for everything.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mexico Women vs Venezuela match, corresponding to the Central American Games 2023 Final. The match will take place at the Estadio Nacional Las Delicias at 9:30 PM ET.