Puebla vs Santos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match
Image: VAVEL

Where and how to watch Puebla vs Santos live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN

Puebla vs Santos can be tuned in from the live streams of ViX App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the match Puebla vs Santos for Day 2 of the Liga MX 2023 Apertura 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Puebla vs Santos match on July 7, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 21:00 hours

Bolivia: 21:00 hours

Brazil: 21:00 hours

Chile: 21:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

Spain: 18:00 hours

United States: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 19:00 hours

Peru: 21:00 hours

Uruguay: 22:00 hours

Venezuela: 20:00 hours

Japan: 8:00 p.m.

India: 18:00 hours 

Nigeria: 7:00 p.m.

South Africa: 7:00 p.m.

Australia: 7:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 7 p.m.

Puebla Statements

Gastón Silva spoke ahead of the match: "The truth is that we played a great match, against a difficult opponent, and I think our first match there was very good, we have to repeat it here at home, we know that they are another great opponent, Santos has good players, so we have to be calm, with our people and start off on the right foot on this field, which is very important for us to win three points.

"I believe that this semester everything will be very even, the playoff format has changed a little bit, so I believe that teams obviously need to win to get into the top 10, so every field will be very tough and teams will take a little bit more risk to go out and win".

How will Santos arrive?

Santos arrives to this duel after losing in their debut at the TSM against Gallos with a score of two goals to zero, despite the fact that the Torreón team kept a scoreless score for almost the entire 90 minutes, it was in the final stretch that the Queretanos scored their goals.

How will Puebla arrive?

Puebla arrives at this match after a one-goal draw against Tigres; the team coached by Arce will be looking to make it three points in their first match at home.

 

The Puebla vs Santos match will be played at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

The Puebla vs Santos match will be played at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, located in Puebla, Puebla. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of match Pueba vs Santos, corresponding to Day 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc, at 9:00 pm.
