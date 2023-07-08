Feyenoord vs Zwolle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match between Feyenoord vs Zwolle?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 AM
Bolivia: 4:00 AM
Brazil: 5:00 AM
Chile: 4:00 AM
Colombia: 3:00 AM
Ecuador: 3:00 AM
USA (ET): 7:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 7:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England: 10:00 AM
Australia : 19:00 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Watch out for this player at Zwolle
Lennart Thy was the top scorer in the Dutch Second Division with 23 goals and six assists. The 31-year-old German striker finished the season with four goals in his last four games.
Watch out for this player at Feyenoord
Danilo will be the team's main point of reference, as Mexico's Santiago Giménez, who is playing in the Gold Cup, will be absent. The 24-year-old striker, who has had spells at Ajax and Twente, scored 14 goals last season, ten of them in the national league.
How are Zwolle coming along?
Zwolle have achieved promotion to the Eredivisie this season after finishing second in the season with 85 points. They won five of their last six matches last season. They have already played the first match of the preseason where they beat VV Berkum 1-3.
How is Feyenoord coming along?
They finished the season with four wins out of their last five matches. They became Eredivisie champions with 82 points, seven points ahead of PSV. They reached the quarterfinals of the Europa League where they were defeated in Rome in extra time.
Background
A total of 47 times Feyenoord and Zwolle have met, with Feyenoord winning 31 times, while seven matches have been won by Zwolle and nine matches have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in the round of 32, where Feyenoord won 3-1.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Sportpark Smitshoek, which was founded in 1960 and has a capacity of 2000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Feyenoord and Zwolle meet in a friendly match, this will be Feyenoord's first match of this preseason
