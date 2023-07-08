PSV vs Sint-Truidense LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for PSV vs Sint-Truidense
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for PSV vs Sint-Truidense as well as the latest information from the stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch PSV vs Sint-Truidense?
If you want to watch PSV vs Sint-Truidense live on TV, it will not be possible to follow it on TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the PSV vs Sint-Truidense match?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA: 7:30 AM
Spain: 2:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:45 AM
Watch out for this player at Sint-Truidense
After losing their top scorer, Gianni Bruno, who has returned to Gent after his loan spell and Hayashi to Nuremberg, Japanese striker Okazaki stands out. The experienced striker, who has played for Cartagena, Huesca, Leicester, Mainz and Stuttgart, managed two goals and two assists in 32 appearances last season.
Watch out for this player at PSV
Following the possible departure of star striker Xavi Simons to Paris Saint-Germain, we highlight Luuk de Jong, who scored 18 goals last season. The 32-year-old striker, who played for Twente, Sevilla and FC Barcelona among others, finished the season with two goals in the last three games.
How does Sint-Truidense arrive?
Last season they finished in twelfth place with 42 points, 15 points clear of the relegation places and eight points clear of the UEFA Conference League qualification zone. They have won only one of their last four matches. They are already immersed in the preseason where they have played five matches with three wins and two draws.
How are PSV coming along?
PSV closed a good second half of the season where they only lost two games in this 2023, one in the Europa League against Sevilla and another in the local league at home to FC Emmen. They finished the season in second place with 75 points, eight points behind leaders Feyenoord. They will play for qualification to the Champions League 2023/24 in the qualifying rounds;
Background
There is a previous clash between these two teams, it was in a friendly in 2010 where PSV won by the minimum. PSV has faced teams from Belgium on 20 occasions, winning 10 times, drawing twice and losing eight times. While Sint-Truidense has faced Dutch teams six times, with two wins, two draws and two defeats.
Preview of the match
PSV and Sint Truidense will meet in a friendly match which will be the first for the Dutch team of this preseason;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of PSV vs Sint-Truidense in Friendly Match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.