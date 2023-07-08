Accrington Stanley vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Accrington Stanley vs Blackburn Rovers live, as well as the latest information from Wham Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Accrington Stanley vs Blackburn Rovers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Accrington Stanley vs Blackburn Rovers match live on TV and online?
The Accrington Stanley vs Blackburn Rovers match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Accrington Stanley vs Blackburn Rovers?
This is the kick-off time for the Accrington Stanley vs Blackburn Rovers match on July 8, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. -
Chile: 10:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. -
Spain: 16:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. -
Peru: 9:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Key player in Blackburn Rovers
One of the players to take into account in Blackburn Rovers is Tyrhys Dolan, the 21 year old center forward born in England has played 40 games so far in his local league, in that amount of commitments he already has six assists and four goals, these against Bristol City, Millwall, Norwich City and Blackpool FC. One of the players to take into account in Blackburn Rovers is Tyrhys Dolan, the 21 year old center forward born in England has played 40 games so far in his local league, in that amount of commitments he already has six assists and four goals, these against Bristol City, Millwall, Norwich City and Blackpool FC.
Key player at Accrington Stanley
One of the most outstanding players in Accrington Stanley is Harvey Rodgers, the 26 year old English born center forward in his most recent match with the Accrington Stanley Club scored a goal, this in the match against; Oxford United.
History Accrington Stanley vs Blackburn Rovers
In total, both teams have met 5 times, the record is dominated by Accrington Stanley with three wins, there has been one draw and Blackburn Rovers have won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is dominated by Blackburn Rovers with 10 goals to Accrington Stanley's 8.
Actuality - Blackburn Rovers
Blackburn Rovers had a regular performance in the last competition they played, the Championship 2022-2023, because after playing 46 matches, they finished in seventh place in the standings with 69 points, this product of; 20 wins, nine draws and 17 defeats, also scored 52 goals, but conceded 54, for a goal difference of -2.
Blackburn Rovers 1 - 1 Conventry City
- Last five matches
Preston North England 1 - 1 Blackburn Rovers 1 - 1
Blackburn Rovers 0 - 1 Burnley
Blackburn Rovers 1 - 1 Luton Town
Millwall 3 - 4 Blackburn Rovers
Actuality - Accrington Stanley
Accrington Stanley had a very bad performance in their local league, as after playing 46 games, they finished 23rd in the standings with 44 points, after winning 11 games, drawing 11 and losing 24. They also scored 40 goals, but conceded 77, for a goal difference of -37.
Accrington Stanley 1 - 2 Peterborough
- Last five matches
Accrington Stanley 1 - 2 Peterborough
Portsmouth 1 - 0 Accrington Stanley
Bolton 0 - 1 Accrington Stanley
Accrington Stanley 1 - 2 Canbridge United
Oxford United 1 - 2 Accrington Stanley
The match will be played at the Wham Stadium
The match between Accrington Stanley and Blackburn Rovers will take place at the Wham Stadium in the city of Accrington (England), this scenario is where the Accrington Stanley Football Club plays its home games, was built in 1968 and has a capacity for approximately 5,100 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Accrington Stanley vs Blackburn Rovers, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
