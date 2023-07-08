England vs Spain LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Final Euro U-21 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here England vs Spain live score
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for England vs Spain live, as well as the latest information coming out of Batumi Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Player to watch from Spain: Abel Ruiz
The Spanish 23 year old striker from Sporting Braga is having a blast of a EURO U-21 season, since he is the second player in the whole tournament with the most goal contributions (behind his own teammate Sergio Gomez) they both have 3 goals and 2 assists, in the last match he had a great run, since in the 5-1 thrashing he was the best player in the pitch, having scored 1 goal and 1 assist. Will he appear tomorrow vs England?
Player to watch from England: Morgan Gibbs White
The 23-year-old striker from Nottingham Forest had a very good campaign in the EURO Sub 21, since in the 4 games he has played he has scored 1 goal and 3 assists, the last goal he scored was against the Israel team. Will he appear tomorrow against Spain?
In addition to being the best player in the England Under 21 team, he was the best player last season with Nottingham Forrest, contributing 13 goals in the 37 games played in the Premier League.
When and where to watch England vs Spain live and online?
The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, ViX, Paramount+, but if you want to watch it live and online VAVEL is your best option.
Last XI from Spain
Arnau Tenas; Victor Gomez, Aitor Paredes, Jon Pacheco, Juan Miranda; Antonio Blanco, Alejandro Baena; Rodri Sanchez, Oihan Sancet, Sergio Gomez; Abel Ruiz
Last XI from England
James Trafford; Luke Thomas, Levi Colwill, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, James Garner; Emile Smith Rowe, Curtis Jones, Angel Gomes, Cole Palmer; Anthony Gordon, Morgan Gibbs-White
Some of the times of the match
Argentina: 1:00 pm
Bolivia:12:00 pm
Colombia:10:00 am
Bolivia:12:00 pm
Brasil: 1:00 pm
Chile:11:00 am
Colombia:10:00 am
Ecuador:10:00 am
USA. (ET): 12:00 pm
Spain: 5:00 pm
Mexico: 10:00 am
Paraguay: 12:00 pm
Peru: 10:00 am
Uruguay:12:00 pm
Venezuela:10:00 am
Spain come from a thrashing
Spain have also had a great tournament, but they did concede a couple of goals throughout the 5 games that they have played, they conceded 4 times. Last matchday was a 5-1 win against Ukraine, the goals came from Abel Ruiz, Oihan Sancet, Antonio Blanco, Aimar Oros and Sergio Gomez. Can Spain win the whole tournament tomorrow? Spain had a slightly easier run to the final than England, as they faced more straightforward teams than England's rivals. In the group stage they faced Romania Croatia and Ukraine In the round of 16 they faced Switzerland and in In the semifinal they again faced the Ukrainian team. Can Spain not concede a goal for the third time in this tournament?
England come from a great win
England has had a great tournament, since they are in the final, and they have gone all the way without conceding a single goal. Last matchday was 0-3 win against Israel, the goals came from Morgan Gibbs-White, Cole Palmer and Cameron Archer. Can England win the tournament without loosing a single game? England did not concede, but they did not have an easy run, they played Czech Republic, Israel and Germany in the group stages. After that they faced Portugal in the knockout stages, Israel in the semifinals and now they are facing Spain in the final. That proves that they are very solid defensively.
Where will the match be?
The Batumi Arena, located in Batumi, Georgia, will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to be EURO Under 21 champions. This stadium has a capacity for 20,035 fans. This stadium is obviously not recognized around the world, since it is a stadium in Georgia, but there have been a couple of important matches played here, for example in 2021 world cup qualifiers Georgia lost 0-1 against Kosovo, they also lost against Greeece 0-2 in this stadium and won 2-0 against Sweeden
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 EURO U-21 match: England vs Spain Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between England and Spain corresponding to the final of the EURO U-21. The meeting will take place in Batumi Arena. It will start at 10:00 am