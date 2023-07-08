Notts County vs Stoke City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly
Speak up, Tiernan Brooks!

“The opportunity to go to a top-notch club and fight for my place in the team is a great one. "It's really exciting," Brooks said. “I think it's really exciting. exactly what I need.''



“ I played at Turners Cross and met many fans.  a city passionate about football and I am really looking forward to being a part of it.''


“I think it will be too. It will be a big change for my personal development. Experiencing a different culture will take me away from my career. out of my comfort zone.''

“Having been away to Ireland this summer, I feel sharp and ready to play.”

Notts County likely!

Slocombe; Baldwin, Cameron, Rawlison, Chicksen; Nemane, Bostock, Palmer, Austin; Rodrigues, Longstaff.
How does Notts County arrive?

Notts County arrives for the second pre-season game with a 3-0 win against Nuneaton. The team gained access to England's fourth division last season.
Speak up, Alex Neil!

“We’re really hopeful that we’ll have some join us in Spain”, Neil revealed on Friday. “We hope they will be completed, although nothing is guaranteed at this stage – we are in a lot of negotiations with clubs, agents and players to try to close deals.

“I know it doesn’t seem like we’ve done much, but things will start to fall into place soon.

"At the same time, we will need to be patient with some players as they will take a little time."

“It’s going to be mostly about fitness at this stage, to be honest”, expressed the 42-year-old. “Results become more important when As we approach the start of the season.

"Since we have a lot of recruiting to do in terms of players, it will be This is a good opportunity for younger players to show what they can do, but we also need to make sure we don't suffer unnecessary injuries.

"We will have two teams playing 45 minutes each tomorrow, which at this stage of the pre-season is very important. enough."

“What we did was combine the first team and the under-21s and basically do the whole pre-season together.

“Usually, there are more There's more than enough to separate the two teams, so this is the way to go. a great opportunity for young players to make their mark and put themselves in our thoughts on what we're trying to do next."

Probable Stoke City!

Sarkic; Sterling, Jagielka, Fox; Smalbone, Pearson, Thompson, Tymon; Powell, Laurent, Campbell.
How do Stoke City arrive?

Stoke City arrives for the first pre-season friendly with a very negative record at the end of the last Championship. The team has not won the last seven clashes, with five defeats and two draws.
The game will be played at Meadow Lane

The Notts County vs Stoke City game will be played at Meadow Lane, with a capacity of 20.229 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Friendly: Notts County vs Stoke City live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
