Notts County vs Stoke City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly

Watch Notts County vs Stoke City Live Score Here
Speak up, Tiernan Brooks!
“I think it will be too. It will be a big change for my personal development. Experiencing a different culture will take me away from my career. out of my comfort zone.''
“Having been away to Ireland this summer, I feel sharp and ready to play.”
Notts County likely!
How does Notts County arrive?
Speak up, Alex Neil!
“I know it doesn’t seem like we’ve done much, but things will start to fall into place soon.
"At the same time, we will need to be patient with some players as they will take a little time."
“It’s going to be mostly about fitness at this stage, to be honest”, expressed the 42-year-old. “Results become more important when As we approach the start of the season.
"Since we have a lot of recruiting to do in terms of players, it will be This is a good opportunity for younger players to show what they can do, but we also need to make sure we don't suffer unnecessary injuries.
"We will have two teams playing 45 minutes each tomorrow, which at this stage of the pre-season is very important. enough."
“What we did was combine the first team and the under-21s and basically do the whole pre-season together.
“Usually, there are more There's more than enough to separate the two teams, so this is the way to go. a great opportunity for young players to make their mark and put themselves in our thoughts on what we're trying to do next."