Panama vs Qatar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup

What time is Panama vs Qatar match for Gold Cup?
This is the start time of the game Panama vs Qatar of July 8th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on Star Plus
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on Star Plus
Brazil: 8:00 PM on Star Plus
Chile: 8:00 PM on Star Plus
Costa Rica: 5:00 PM on Star Plus
Colombia: 6:00 PM on Star Plus
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on Star Plus
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on TUDN
Spain: 1:00 AM on Star Plus
Mexico: 5:00 PM on ViX
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on Star Plus
Peru: 6:00 PM on Star Plus
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Star Plus
Background
These teams have met twice in the last two years, with the Asians winning one and drawing one.
Qatar 2-1 Panama, friendly match 2022
Qatar 3-3 Panama, Gold Cup 2021
Key Player Qatar
A header in the game against Mexico made him the hero of the team and, as a result, Hazem Shehata will be the player to watch for what he can do in front of the attack, where he has already shown he has a good aerial game.
Key player Panama
He is an important man in the defensive zone, but he is also a player who knows how to take advantage of set pieces and scored one of the goals against El Salvador, so Fidel Escobar will be the player to watch for the Canaleros.
Last lineup Qatar
22 Meshaal Barsham, 5 Tarek Salman, 2 Ahmed Suhail, 14 Homam Ahmed, 13 Musaab Khidir, 16 Moustafa Tarek, 10 Mohammed Waad, 6 Ahmed Fathy, 3 Hazem Shehata, 12 Abdullah Marafee, 17 Tameem Mansour Al Abdullah.
Last lineup Panama
22 Orlando Mosquera, 3 Harold Cummings, 5 Roderick Miller, 4 Fidel Escobar, 6 Christian Martinez, 7 Jovani Welch, 10 Edgar Barcenas, 2 Cesar Blackman, 18 Cecilio Waterman, 13 Freddy Gondola, 11 Ismael Diaz.
Adapting to their qualities
Qatar's technical director, Carlos Queiroz, indicated that his team adapts to the needs it can play and, based on this, to perfectly plan its approach to be able to compete with the big teams and in the Quarterfinals this will be no exception.
"I am very happy with the win. Soccer is the art of winning. We don't have Mexico or Brazil's national teams, we have to be realistic, we can't lie to ourselves," he said at a press conference.
Qatar: to pull off a shock
Just as they have just defeated Mexico, the last host of a World Cup, Qatar, wants to pull off a shock and reach the Semifinals in search of the victory and it can be based on the last thing they showed, being effective in the final zone and defending as best as they can. In the Group Stage they lost against Haiti, tied against Honduras and beat Mexico.
Panama: advance to the next round
Panama was the best in Group C and although they played with some substitutes in the last match in which they let the victory slip away after a 2-2 draw, they were one of the best teams in the Group Phase that dreams of being champions.
The Kick-off
The Panama vs Qatar match will be played at the AT&T Stadium, in Dallas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 pm ET.
