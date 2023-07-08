San Lorenzo vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here San Lorenzo vs River Plate Live Score!
How to watch San Lorenzo vs River Plate Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX + and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is San Lorenzo vs River Plate match for Argentine League?
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN Premium and Star +
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 8:30 PM on NOW NET e Claro, Star +, ESPN 4
Chile: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on VIX +, TyC Sports Internacional, Paramount +
Spain: 1:30 AM (9 de julio)
Mexico: 5:30 PM on Fanatiz and Star +
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - River Plate
In River Plate the presence of Lucas Beltrán stands out. The 22-year-old Argentinean forward is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season in the Argentinean Professional League, where he has 10 goals and three assists in 22 games played, being a starter in 13 of them. He has a total of 1141 minutes.
Key player - San Lorenzo
In San Lorenzo, the presence of Adam Bareiro stands out. The 26-year-old Paraguayan forward is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Argentine Professional League, where he has five goals and one assist in 20 games played, being a starter in 19 of them. He has 1550 minutes in total.
San Lorenzo vs River Plate history
If we take into account the number of times these two teams have faced each other since amateurism, we count 209 matches. The statistics are in favor of River, which has won 81 times, while San Lorenzo has won 57 times, leaving a balance of 71 draws.
In professionalism...
Referring only to the times that these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we count 190 matches, where River has won 74 times, while San Lorenzo has won 53 times, for a total of 63 draws.
River Plate
San Lorenzo drew 1-1 in their most recent match, when they visited Racing at the 'Cilindro' of Avellaneda and with four draws in their last five matches, they have had their most irregular moment so far this season. Even so, they still have hopes of winning the title and that obliges them to win in order to stay in the fight. A result to the contrary would leave them out of the conversation in which Talleres is also involved. Regardless of what happens, the recovery under the command of Rubén Darío Insúa is encouraging the Cyclone's fans, who will face a tough challenge next week in the Copa Sudamericana in Colombian territory.
San Lorenzo
River Plate is coming off a 2-0 win over Colón at El Mâs Monumental and is looking forward to this match with the illusion of achieving one more victory that will leave it one step away from the title, or even with the possibility of celebrating it at the end of the 24th matchday. Martín Demichelis' team has had an extraordinary campaign since his arrival at the millionaire's club, from all points of view. The only blemish they were having was their performance in the Copa Libertadores and when they got back on track by achieving the qualification, they took another breath of fresh air and to finish the first part of the season well, it would be revitalizing to celebrate the achievement of a trophy.