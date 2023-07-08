Slavia Prague vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Slavia Prague vs Queens Park Rangers match live on TV and online?
The Slavia Prague vs Queens Park Rangers match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Slavia Prague vs Queens Park Rangers?
This is the kick-off time for the match Slavia Prague vs Queens Park Rangers on July 8, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 11:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 12:00 hrs. -
Chile: 11:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 10:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs. -
Spain: 17:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Peru: 10:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs. -
Key player in Queens Park Rangers
One of the players to take into account in Queens Park Rangers is Ilias Chair, the 25-year-old Moroccan-born attacking midfielder has played 40 games so far in his home league, in that amount of commitments already adds, nine assists and five goals, these against; Sunderland, Watford FC, Hull City, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough. Sunderland, Watford FC, Hull City, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough.
Key player in Slavia Prague
One of the most outstanding players in Slavia Prague is David Doudera, the 25 year old right winger born in Czech Republic, in his most recent match with Club Slavia Prague scored a goal, this in the match against; ZP Sport Podbrezova.
History Slavia Prague vs Queens Park Rangers
The two teams have not met on any occasion, so the match on Saturday, July 8 will be the first meeting between the two teams.
Actuality - Queens Park Rangers
Queens Park Rangers had a very bad performance in the last competition they played, the EFL Championship 2022-2023, because after playing 46 games, they finished in the 20th position in the standings with 50 points, this product of; 13 wins, 11 draws and 22 defeats, also scored 44 goals, but conceded 71, for a goal difference of -27.
Queens Park Rangers 0 - 3 Coventry City
- Last five matches
Queens Park Rangers 0 - 3 Coventry City
Queens Park Rangers 1 - 1 Norwich City
Burnley 1 - 2 Queens Park Rangers
Stoke City 0 - 1 Queens Park Rangers
Queens Park Rangers 0 - 2 Bristol City
Actuality - Slavia Prague
Slavia Prague had a good performance in their local league. After playing 35 matches, they finished second in the standings with 78 points, after winning 24 matches, drawing six and losing five, scoring 98 goals, but conceding 31, for a goal difference of +67.
Sigma Olomouc 2 - 3 Slavia Prague
- Last five matches
Sigma Olomouc 2 - 3 Slavia Prague
Slavia Prague 4 - 0 Slovacko
Slavia Prague 2 - 1 Rakow Czestochowa
Slavia Prague 2 - 1 Maccabi Haifa
Slavia Prague 4 - 1 ZP Sport Podbrezova
The match will be played at the Ernst Happel Stadion
The match between Slavia Prague and Queens Park Rangers will take place at the Ernst Happel Stadion Stadium in the city of Vienna (Austria). This stadium is where the Austrian national soccer team plays its home matches, it was built in 1929 and has a capacity for approximately 68,500 spectators.
