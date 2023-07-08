D.C. United vs Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here DC United vs Inter Miami Live Score
How to watch DC United vs Inter Miami Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 9:05 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Apple TV.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Apple TV.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for DC United vs Inter Miami: match for the in MLS Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
20:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
17:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
21:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
20:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
20:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
18:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Spain
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
23:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
19:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
USA
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
19:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
17:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
20:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
18:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
20:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|
19:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
Players to watch
For Inter, Josef Martinez is the player to keep an eye on, with 17 games he has 5 goals and 1 assist. He is Tata Martino's goal scorer.
With Tata, they are still not up and running
The arrival of Messi to the club is still unclear, when the Argentine ten will arrive, along with Sergio Busquets, who will also join the American team, besides that the team is looking for Iniesta or Sergio Ramos to have a more competitive team, to get out of the rut that is in the last position.
Beckman committed to bringing stars to Miami
"A couple of weeks ago I woke up, I got a lot of messages, normally I don't get this many messages, all of a sudden I find out that Leo had said he was coming to Miami. I always commented that if I had the opportunity to bring the best players in the world here I would do it."
Does Wayne Rooney want to leave?
"The All-Star game is one of the things I remember because I wanted to continue my coaching career in MLS, but my dream is to coach an elite team in Europe. Here I have discovered a lot of experience, having many players from different nations, representing many cultures and religions."
How are both teams coming along?
DC United is close to the qualification zone with 29 points, in eighth position, below Montreal, fighting to enter the top six with Orlando City and Atlanta United.
The team led by English soccer legend Wayne Rooney has placed his team close to the top 6, looking for the 5th MLS Cup.