D.C. United vs Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match
Photo: Inter Miami

7:00 AM38 minutes ago

Follow here DC United vs Inter Miami Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups DC United vs Inter Miami Tapatio vs Morelia live, as well as the latest information from the Audi Field, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams.
6:55 AM43 minutes ago

How to watch DC United vs Inter Miami Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

USA Time: 9:05 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Apple TV.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Apple TV.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

6:50 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for DC United vs Inter Miami: match for the in MLS Match?

This is the start time of the game DC United vs Inter Miami: of Saturday, July 8, 2023 in several countries:

6:45 AMan hour ago

Players to watch

From United, Christian Benteke is the player to watch for DC United, with 20 games the Belgian striker has 8 goals and 2 assists, being the best element in the offense of Wayne Rooney's team.
For Inter, Josef Martinez is the player to keep an eye on, with 17 games he has 5 goals and 1 assist. He is Tata Martino's goal scorer.
6:40 AMan hour ago

With Tata, they are still not up and running

Gerardo Martino arrived at Inter Miami as the new coach, although he has not yet been authorized to make his debut, it is expected that Tata will be on the bench in the next few days. 


The arrival of Messi to the club is still unclear, when the Argentine ten will arrive, along with Sergio Busquets, who will also join the American team, besides that the team is looking for Iniesta or Sergio Ramos to have a more competitive team, to get out of the rut that is in the last position.

6:35 AMan hour ago

Beckman committed to bringing stars to Miami

One of the leaders of the Inter Miami team, David Beckman talked about how Messi's arrival went. 


"A couple of weeks ago I woke up, I got a lot of messages, normally I don't get this many messages, all of a sudden I find out that Leo had said he was coming to Miami. I always commented that if I had the opportunity to bring the best players in the world here I would do it."

6:30 AMan hour ago

Does Wayne Rooney want to leave?

In recent days, the name of the 37-year-old English coach has taken a lot of pace beyond being the coach for the MLS All-Star game against Arsenal. If not that Rooney plans to continue his career outside of English soccer, where he makes it very clear in his latest statements.


"The All-Star game is one of the things I remember because I wanted to continue my coaching career in MLS, but my dream is to coach an elite team in Europe. Here I have discovered a lot of experience, having many players from different nations, representing many cultures and religions."

6:25 AMan hour ago

How are both teams coming along?

This game between DC United and Inter Miami is the test of fire for both teams, where they need to fine tune details for what will be the future in the Leagues Cup. Miami is in last place in the Eastern Conference with 17 points, above Toronto, Chicago Fire and New York. 
DC United is close to the qualification zone with 29 points, in eighth position, below Montreal, fighting to enter the top six with Orlando City and Atlanta United.  
The team led by English soccer legend Wayne Rooney has placed his team close to the top 6, looking for the 5th MLS Cup.
6:20 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in MLS Match DC United vs Inter Miami Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
