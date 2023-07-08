Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Charlotte FC return to Bank of America Stadium to face FC Cincinnati, who are the top team in MLS.

The Crown played out a fourth straight draw, a 1-1 stalemate against NYCFC as McKinzie Gaines opened the scoring before Braian Cufre equalized in the final ten minutes.

Christian Lattanzio's men are just a point out of a playoff place and should they win and other results go their way, Charlotte would be above the playoff line.

A 2-2 draw with New England last time out saw Dominique Badji score at both ends, netting a brace but also putting one in his own net with Gustavo Bou also on target for the Revolution.

The Orange and Blue have been the top team in MLS all season and currently lead the race for the Supporters Shield by eight points over second-place Nashville.

Team news

Charlotte FC

Striker Enzo Copetti and defender Adilson Malanda will miss this match with lower leg injuries while backup goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega is sidelined with a back issue.

FC Cincinnati

Gerardo Valenzuela is out with a leg injury while Brandon Vazquez and Matt Miazga are away on international duty at the Gold Cup.

Dominique Badji is questionable with a leg issue.

Predicted lineups

Charlotte FC: Kahlina; Lindsey, Sobocinski, Jones, Byrne; Westwood, Afful, Bender; Jozwiak, Swiderski, Gaines

FC Cincinnati: Celentaro; Hagglund, Mosquera, Gaddis; Arias, Nwobodo, Angulo, Barreal; Acosta; Baji, Kubo

Ones to watch

Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC)

The Pole leads the Crown in goals with five and assists with three as well as making 17 starts. Swiderski will also have the added pressure of continuing to carry the offensive load with Copetti out.

Photo: Bill Bsrrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati)

Acosta is the only active MLS player with 50 or more career goals and 70 or more assists and he has been in fine form as of late, registering a goal or assist in six of his last seven matches across all competitions.

Previous meetings

Last September, Cincinnati defeated Charlotte 2-0 to move into a playoff place, which they would hold and eventually advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Seven minutes from halftime, the Orange and Blue opened the scoring as Nick Hagglund got a touch on the ball in front of the Crown net and poked home.

On 81 minutes, Cincinnati doubled their advantage. Yaya Kubo forced a turnover in the Charlotte end found Luciano Acosta who beat Kristijan Kahlina.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Jenn Hildreth as the play-by-play announcer and Lori Lindsey serving as analyst.

Hildreth and Lindsey are the first all-female announcing team to call an MLS game for Apple.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.