New York Red Bulls vs New England Revolution preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The New York Red Bulls look to rebound from a difficult loss last time out as they host the New England Revolution at Red Bull Arena.

A 2-1 defeat at the hands of Columbus saw New York sink to 11th in the Eastern Conference following Yaw Yeboah's second-half strike that gave the Crew all three points.

While New York has only lost twice in ten home matches, a 4-0 victory over Atlanta represents their sole victory in Harrison over their last four contests.

New England came away with a point in a 2-2 draw against MLS leaders Cincinnati last weekend. Gustavo Bou had a hand in both goals, including Dominique Badji's own-goal equalizer.

The Revolution became the first team to come away with a point in Cincinnati and they remain third in the East.

Team news

New York Red Bulls

John Tolkin and Cory Burke are away with the US Men's National Team and Jamaica, respectively for the Gold Cup.

Dylan Nealis and Lewis Morgan have missed the last three matches with hip injuries, while Serge Ngoma (hamstring), and Steven Sserwadda (knee) are also sidelined.

New England Revolution

Carles Gil is suspended for yellow card accumulation while DeJuan Jones is at the Gold Cup with the U.S. Men's National Team.

Dylan Borrero (left knee), Nacho Gil (right leg), Henry Kessler (right hamstring), Maciel (left Achilles) and Tommy McNamara (left leg) are all sidelined.

Predicted lineups

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Harper, Reyes, Nealis, Duncan; Edelman, Amaya; Yearwood, Luquinhas; Barlow, Manoel

New England Revolution Petrovic; Bye, Farrell, Romney, Spaulding; Blessing, Polster, Boateng; Wood, Bou, Vrioni

Ones to watch

Andres Reyes (New York Red Bulls)

Since Troy Lesesne has taken charge of the club, New York have recorded four clean sheets in the seven games across all competitions that Reyes has featured in.

The Colombian has the second-highest number of interceptions in MLS this campaign with 44, and stands amongst the league leaders for aerial duels won (73) while also scoring twice in three appearances against New England.

Gustavo Bou (New England Revolution)

With Carles Gil suspended, Bou could prove to be the difference against a stingy New York back line that has allowed the third-fewest goals in the league.

He scored twice in the draw against Cincinnati and has found the back of the net five times to go along with two assists in six career appearances against the Red Bulls.

Previous meetings

Last September, New York defeated New England 2-1 for their second straight victory over the Revolution.

McNamara opened the scoring as his shot from the center of the box beat Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel in the 53rd minute.

New York equalized through Casseres Jr. five minutes later and Morgan won it from the penalty spot following a foul by McNamara in the box.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Kevin Egan serving as the play-by-play announcer and Taylor Twellman as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.