Guatemala vs Jamaica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup Match

Follow here Guatemala vs Jamaica Live Score
How to watch Guatemala vs Jamaica Live Stream on TV and Online?
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Guatemala vs Jamaica: match for the in Gold Cup Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday, July 9, 2023.
|
19:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday, July 9, 2023.
|
15:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday, July 9, 2023.
|
19:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Sunday, July 9, 2023.
|
18:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday, July 9, 2023.
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday, July 9, 2023.
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Sunday, July 9, 2023.
|
21:00 hours
|
In Concacaf Official App.
|
Canada
|
Sunday, July 9, 2023.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Concacaf Official App.
|
USA
|
Sunday, July 9, 2023.
|
17:00 hours
|
In TUDN USA
|
Mexico
|
Sunday, July 9, 2023.
|
15:00 hours
|
In TUDN.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday, July 9, 2023.
|
18:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Sunday, July 9, 2023.
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday, July 9, 2023.
|
18:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday, July 9, 2023.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star +.
Statements from Guatemala
"Guatemala qualified for the quarterfinals, we gave the fans a joy, that was the objective, that the millions of Guatemalans would feel proud of their national team, we are in the quarterfinals against Jamaica, they are a stronger and more complicated team. Our team is doing well, in good spirits and we know that our people will continue to support us. These results help us to believe in ourselves, they make us believe and they make our people believe that they have a team that can fight against anyone, with heart and playing good soccer".
Players to watch
On the other hand, Demarai Gray is an element that you should not lose sight of, the Everton player is the one who has excelled the most with 2 goals, he plays on the left side or offensive midfield. He is a very fast player who makes things difficult for the fullbacks.
Latest Lineups
Jamaica: Jahmali Waite, Dexter, Lembikisa, Dishon Bernad, Adrian Mariappa, Amari Bell, Kaheem Parris, Joel Latibeaudiere, Jonathan Rusell, Demarai Ramelle Gray, Leon Bailey and Michail Antonio.
How are both teams doing?
The Jamaicans have 10 goals for and 2 against compared to their opponents who have few goals scored.
In their last 2 games they scored, against Trinidad and Tobago they won 4 goals to 1, and against St. Kitts they scored 5 goals to 0. Demarai Gray is the scorer of this team with 2 goals.
On the other side, Guatemala arrives with a lot of illusion, after winning against Guadeloupe 2 to 3, where the best version of the team directed by Tena was shown. They were group leaders with 7 points, eliminating a team from Guadeloupe that was close to second place. Rubio Rubin is the scorer of this group with 2 goals.