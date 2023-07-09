Guatemala vs Jamaica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Guatemala vs Jamaica live, as well as the latest information from the QTL Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Guatemala vs Jamaica Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023. USA Time: 5:00 PM ET USA TV channel (English): In Concacaf Official App. USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA. USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Guatemala vs Jamaica: match for the in Gold Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Guatemala vs Jamaica: of Sunday, July 9, 2023.in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday, July 9, 2023.

19:00 hours

In Star +.

Bolivia

Sunday, July 9, 2023.

15:00 hours

In Star +.

Brazil

Sunday, July 9, 2023.

19:00 hours

In Star +.

Chile

Sunday, July 9, 2023.

18:00 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Sunday, July 9, 2023.

16:00 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Sunday, July 9, 2023.

16:00 hours

In Star +.

Spain

Sunday, July 9, 2023.

21:00 hours

 In Concacaf Official App.

Canada

Sunday, July 9, 2023.

17:00 hours

  In Concacaf Official App.

USA

Sunday, July 9, 2023.

17:00 hours

In TUDN USA

Mexico

Sunday, July 9, 2023.

15:00 hours

 In TUDN.

Paraguay

Sunday, July 9, 2023.

18:00 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Sunday, July 9, 2023.

16:00 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Sunday, July 9, 2023.

18:00 hours

In Star +.

Venezuela

Sunday, July 9, 2023.

17:00 hours

In Star +.
Statements from Guatemala

 Luis Fernando Tena spoke after the victory against Guadalupe, where he was very excited by the character shown by his team. 
"Guatemala qualified for the quarterfinals, we gave the fans a joy, that was the objective, that the millions of Guatemalans would feel proud of their national team, we are in the quarterfinals against Jamaica, they are a stronger and more complicated team. Our team is doing well, in good spirits and we know that our people will continue to support us. These results help us to believe in ourselves, they make us believe and they make our people believe that they have a team that can fight against anyone, with heart and playing good soccer".
Photo: Guatemala
Photo: Guatemala
Players to watch

Rubio Rubin is the player to watch for Guatemala, the Salt Lake forward has done well in MLS with 13 games and 2 goals. But in this Gold Cup he is the scorer with 2 goals. 


On the other hand, Demarai Gray is an element that you should not lose sight of, the Everton player is the one who has excelled the most with 2 goals, he plays on the left side or offensive midfield. He is a very fast player who makes things difficult for the fullbacks.

Photo: Reggae Boyz
Photo: Reggae Boyz
Latest Lineups

Guatemala: Nicholas Hagen, Aaron Herrera, Jose Pinto (captain), Nicolas Samayoa, Jose Ardon, Oscar Castellanos, Rodrigo Saravia, Carlos Mejia, Nathaniel Mendez, Darwin Lom and Alejandro Galindo.


Jamaica: Jahmali Waite, Dexter, Lembikisa, Dishon Bernad, Adrian Mariappa, Amari Bell, Kaheem Parris, Joel Latibeaudiere, Jonathan Rusell, Demarai Ramelle Gray, Leon Bailey and Michail Antonio.

How are both teams doing?

Jamaica enters another edition of the Gold Cup quarterfinals with a great momentum, being second in the group, tied on points with the United States, where they won 2 games and tied 1 against the Stars and Stripes. 
The Jamaicans have 10 goals for and 2 against compared to their opponents who have few goals scored. 
In their last 2 games they scored, against Trinidad and Tobago they won 4 goals to 1, and against St. Kitts they scored 5 goals to 0. Demarai Gray is the scorer of this team with 2 goals. 
On the other side, Guatemala arrives with a lot of illusion, after winning against Guadeloupe 2 to 3, where the best version of the team directed by Tena was shown. They were group leaders with 7 points, eliminating a team from Guadeloupe that was close to second place. Rubio Rubin is the scorer of this group with 2 goals.
Photo:Reggae Boyz
Photo:Reggae Boyz
