FC Juarez vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here FC Juarez vs Tigres Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Juarez vs Tigres match.
What time is FC Juarez vs Tigres match for Liga MX Match?
This is the start time of the game FC Juarez vs Tigres of 8th July in several countries:
|
Where to watch FC Juarez vs Tigres?
|
Country
|
Start date
|
Start Date
|
TV Channels and Streams
|
United States
|
May 13, 2023
|
20:00 ET
|
Telemundo, TUDN, VIX +, Fubo TV, Fox Deportes
|
Argentina
|
May 13, 2023
|
21:00
|
Bolivia
|
May 13, 2023
|
20:00
|
Brasil
|
May 13, 2023
|
21:00
|
Chile
|
May 13, 2023
|
21:00
|
Colombia
|
May 13, 2023
|
19:00
|
Ecuador
|
May 13, 2023
|
19:00
|
Spain
|
May 14, 2023
|
2:00
|
Fubo TV
|
Mexico
|
May 13, 2023
|
18:00
|
TUDN, VIX+
|
Peru
|
May 13, 2023
|
19:00
Watch out for this Tigres player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the Mexican striker and already known throughout Liga MX; Nicolás Ibáñez. The center forward forged in Atlético de San Luis is currently one of the best strikers in the League, and his youth has given him greater physical capacity to fight toe-to-toe with the most experienced defenders in the League. Now, in this new stage with the Tigres felines, Nicolás will be looking to be the factor that puts the balance in favor of the Monterrey team in all their matches with his goals and support in attack.
Tigres' last lineup:
N. Guzmán; J. Aquino, G. Pizarro, D. Reyes, J. Angulo; R. Carioca, J. Vigón; L. Quiñones, F. Gorriarán, R. Fulgencio; N. Ibáñez.
Watch out for this FC Juarez player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the scorer of the border squad and known throughout Liga MX; Avilés Hurtado. The Colombian center forward has not only been the benchmark to follow in several tournaments, he has been in the best possible shape since his arrival in Liga MX and it seems that the pressure has never weighed him down, he is also a real latent danger every time he touches the small area as he has not lost his eye for goal, being a goal security when he receives the ball.
Last FC Juarez lineup:
A. Talavera; A. Cruz, H. Ortega, J. García, L. Rodríguez; S. Saucedo, C. Sosa, J. Salas, D. Chávez; A. Garcia, A. Hurtado.
Background:
FC Juarez and Tigres have faced each other on a total of 8 occasions (2 draws and 6 feline victories) where the scales have tipped in favor of the university team. In terms of goals, it is Tigres who have the advantage in the history of the match with 16 goals to FC Juárez's 8. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 7 of the Clausura 2023, when both teams drew 0-0.
About the Stadium
Estadio Universitario, also known as "El Volcán", is an iconic soccer stadium located in San Nicolás de los Garza, in the metropolitan area of Monterrey, Mexico. It is home to the Tigres Soccer Club of the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León (UANL). Considered one of the most important stadiums in Mexico and Latin America, it is recognized both for its impressive architecture and the passion of its fans.
The Estadio Universitario was inaugurated on May 30, 1967 and since then has witnessed numerous sporting events and high-level soccer matches. It originally had a capacity to hold around 38,000 spectators, but after various remodeling and expansions, its current capacity exceeds 41,000 spectators.
Must remain undefeated
On the other hand, the UANL Tigres returned to the Volcán Universitario to make their debut in front of their fans on matchday 1 of the Apertura 2023, receiving the Puebla team, who were seeking revenge after having lost in the Mexican football playoff at the hands of the felines. In a match in which everything seemed to indicate that the victory would be in favor of Tigres, it was Puebla who came out on top first and took the lead, however, during the match, the feline hero Nicolás Ibáñez appeared to score the equalizing goal and rescue a point for the felines.
Looking to surprise again
FC Juarez return to the border to welcome the league's current champion, where their mission will be to try to dent the crown from the champions, who have kept the trophy without a scratch. The team led by Diego Mejía kicked off Day 1 of the Apertura 2023 against the América Eagles at the mythical Estadio Azteca, where the Azulcremas arrived as the favorites to win the first victory of the tournament after announcing the arrival of André Jardine, a coach who promised to bring a positive change to the Coapa team. The Borderers started the match trailing but with a lot of effort and spirit they managed to turn the score around, leaving the American fans perplexed, who were already chanting for their first victory of the season.
The road to the title begins
Once again, the road to the quest for the title has begun in Liga BBVA MX with the start of the Apertura 2023, the teams are back to the task of scoring points from the first few rounds and starting to get into a good rhythm that will allow them to reach the last rounds of the championship with a high percentage of being present in the next final phase of the Mexican first division championship. Likewise, unlike the last tournament where there was a wide margin of error due to the existence of the playoffs, in this Apertura 2023 tournament the playoff phase will be limited to only 4 places and not 6 as in previous editions, however, the direct qualification place for the playoffs has been extended to 6th place overall, so the pressure to perform well from the start is increasing. In this match, the FC Juarez Bravos and the current Liga MX champions, the UANL Tigres, will face each other. Both teams are undefeated so far in the championship and will be looking to keep it that way; on the one hand, the locals arrive after having broken the odds and having taken the three points from the Azteca Stadium after having defeated the América Eagles in the first match of the competition; on the other hand, the Tigres made their debut at home against a Puebla team that wanted to repeat the Bravos' dose, however, the champion did not allow the crown to be dented.
Kick-off time
The FC Juarez vs Tigres match will be played at Estadio Benito Juarez, in Chihuahua, Ciudad Juarez. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX: FC Juarez vs Tigres Match!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.