LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023

What time is LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes of July 8th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 PM on Apple TV
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on Apple TV
Brazil: 11:30 PM on Apple TV
Chile: 11:30 PM on Apple TV
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Colombia: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on Apple TV
Spain: 4:30 AM on Apple TV
Mexico: 8:30 PM on Apple TV
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV
Peru: 9:30 PM on Apple TV
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on Apple TV
Last Games LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes
The Los Angeles side has dominated the series in the last five matches, winning three and losing two, although the main characteristic has been that the home side has come out on top.
Los Angeles FC 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes, season 2023
San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Los Angeles FC, season 2023
San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Los Angeles FC, season 2022
Los Angeles FC 3-2 San Jose Earthquakes, 2022 season
Los Angeles FC 3-1 San Jose Earthquakes, 2021 season
Key Player San Jose Earthquakes
One of the most outstanding players so far this season is Cristian Espinoza, who scored last week and will need to show up to rescue an away win that would be golden.
Key player LAFC
Although Mexican Carlos Vela has acknowledged that he has not had the best season since his arrival in MLS, he continues to be an important player in every lineup because he has the spark and intelligence to change the course of the game from his boots with a pass, a mid-range shot or the ability to get into the opponent's box.
Last lineup San Jose Earthquakes
42 Daniel, 26 Rodrigues, 4 Jonathan Mensah, 21 Miguel Trauco, 29 Carlos Akapo, 30 Niko Tsarkis, 7 Carlos Gruezo, 14 Jackson Yueill, 11 Jeremy Ebobisse, 10 Cristian Espinoza, 16 Jack Skahan.
Last lineup LAFC
77 John McCarthy, 14 Giorgio Chiellini, 2 Denil Maldonado, 12 Diego Palacios, 24 Ryan Hollingshead, 6 Ilie Sanchez, 11 Timothy Tillman, 18 Erik Duenas, 99 Denis Bouanga, 7 Stipe Biuk, 19 Mateusz Bogusz.
San Jose Earthquakes: stay in the qualification zone
It should be noted that the San Jose Earthquakes are having a much better season than last season and are placed within the top eight of the Western Conference with a regularity between wins and losses, although they will have to work on the defensive issue due to the fact that they have conceded more goals than they have scored.
LAFC: getting back on track
After playing the Traffic Classic, LAFC will try to get back to winning ways at home after a double away game in a row and now they will try to get three points to keep their position as one of the leaders of the MLS Western Conference.
The Kick-off
The LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes match will be played at the Banc of California Stadium, in Los Angeles, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:30 pm ET.
