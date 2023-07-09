USA vs Canada LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gold Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here USA vs Canada in a Gold Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this USA vs Canada match in the Gold Cup.
What time is USA vs Canada match for Gold Cup?
This is the start time of the game USA vs Canada of July 09th, in several countries:
Mexico: 05:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 06:30 p.m.
Chile: 06:30 p.m.
Colombia: 05:30 p.m.
Peru: 05:30 p.m.
USA: 07:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 07:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 07:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 06:30 hours
Spain: 01:30 hours
Where and how USA vs Canada and live streaming
The match will be broadcast on UniMás, Univision, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW.
If you want to watch USA vs Canada in streaming, it will be broadcasted on VIX+, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.
Background
This will be the 41st meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with a bang and come out on top, in addition to a victory and the trophy, leaving 11 wins for Canada, 12 draws and 18 for the United States.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, with 1 win for Canada, 3 for USA and 1 draw, leaving the scales very uneven.
Canada 0 - 2 United States, Jun. 18, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
Canada 2 - 0 United States, Jan. 30, 2022, CONCACAF Qualifiers
United States 1 - 1 Canada, Sept. 5, 2021, CONCACAF Qualifiers
United States 1 - 0 Canada, Jul. 18, 2021, Gold Cup
United States 4 - 1 Canada, Nov. 15, 2019, CONCACAF Nations League
Watch out for this USA player
The USA forward, Jesus Ferreira, 22 years old, has had a good performance, the forward has played his eighteenth game in his local league, 17 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 10 goals in the USA league and 2 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the American league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, besides that in 3 games of this tournament he already scored 6 goals.
Watch out for this player from Canada
Canada's forward, Richie Laryea 28 years old has performed well, the forward has played his eighteenth game in his local league, 18 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 2 goals in the US league and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the US league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, currently in two games he has 2 goals.
How is the United States doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 6-0 against Trinidad and Tobago, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 losses, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
United States 6 - 0 Trinidad and Tobago, Jul. 2, 2023, Gold Cup
St. Kitts and Nevis 0 - 6 United States, Jun. 28, 2023, Gold Cup
United States 1 - 1 Jamaica, Jun. 24, 2023 Gold Cup
Canada 0 - 2 United States, Jun. 18, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
United States 3 - 0 Mexico, Jun. 15, 2023, CONCACAF Nations League
How is Canada doing?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last games, their best result was the 4-2 against Cuba, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Canada 4 - 2 Cuba, Jul. 4, 2023, Gold Cup
Guatemala 0 - 0 Canada, Jul. 1, 2023, Gold Cup
Canada 2 - 2 Guadeloupe, Jun. 27, 2023, Gold Cup
Canada 0 - 2 United States, Jun. 18, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
Panama 0 - 2 Canada, June 15, 2023, Concacaf Nations League
