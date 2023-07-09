Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Wolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live, as well as the latest information from The Campus Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match live on TV and online?

The Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match will not be broadcast live on TV.
What time is Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Wolverhampton Wanderers?

This is the kick-off time for the Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Wolverhampton Wanderers match on July 9, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hrs. - 
Bolivia: 11:00 hrs. - 
Brazil: 12:00 hrs. -  
Chile: 11:00 hrs. - 
Colombia: 10:00 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs. - 
Spain: 17:00 hrs. - 
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs. - 
Peru: 10:00 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs. -
Key player at Wolverhampton Wanderers

One of the players to take into account in Wolverhampton Wanderers is Daniel Podence, the 27-year-old left-sided attacker has played 32 games so far in the local league, in that number of matches he already has two assists and six goals, against Leeds United, Southampton, Everton, Aston Villa, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest.
Key player in Vitoria de Guimaraes

One of the most outstanding players in Vitoria de Guimaraes is Tomás Händel, the 22-year-old Portuguese-born central midfielder in his most recent match with Club Vitoria de Guimaraes scored a goal, this one in the match against; Rio Ave.
History Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

The two teams have not met on any occasion, so the match on Sunday, July 9 will be the first meeting between the two teams.
Actuality - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the Premier Legue 2022-2023, because after playing 38 matches, they finished in the 13th position in the standings with 41 points, this product of; 11 wins, eight draws and 19 defeats, they also scored 31 goals, but conceded 58, for a goal difference of -27. 
  • Last five matches

Brighton & Hove Albion 6 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 0 Aston Villa
Manchester United 2 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 1 Everton
Arsenal 5 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Actuality - Vitoria de Guimaraes

Vitoria de Guimaraes had a regular performance in their local league, as after playing 34 matches, they finished in sixth place in the standings with 53 points, after winning 16 matches, drawing five and losing 13. They also scored 34 goals, but conceded 39, for a goal difference of -5.
  • Last five games

Vitoria de Guimaraes 3 - 0 Vizela
Rio Ave 0 - 1 Vitoria de Guimaraes
Vitoria de Guimaraes 1 - 0 Gil Vcente FC
FC Porto 3 - 0 Vitoria de Guimaraes
Vitoria de Guimaraes 0 - 1 Middlesbrough

The match will be played at the The Campus Stadium

The match between Vitoria de Guimaraes and Wolverhampton Wanderers will take place at The Campus Stadium in the Quinta do Lago area (Portugal), a multi-sports venue built in 1972 with a capacity of approximately 6,500 spectators.
