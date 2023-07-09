Italy vs Poland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 EURO U19 Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Italy vs Poland live of the 2023 U19 European Championship!
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Italy vs Poland live corresponding to the Group Phase of the 2023 U19 European Championship, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Ta'Qali National Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Italy vs Poland online and live from the 2023 U19 European Championship?
This is the start time of the Italy vs Poland match in various countries:
Argentina: 13 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 12 hours on Star+
Brazil: 13 hours on Star+
Chile: 13 hours on Star+
Colombia: 11 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 11 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 12 hours on TUDN
Spain: 17 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 10 hours on ESPN and TUDN
Paraguay: 13 hours on Star+
Peru: 11 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 13 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 12 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Tomasz Pienko, a must see player!
The Zagleibe midfielder Lubin has become one of the great leaders of the Polish team and an attacking benchmark of this generation. Now, after having achieved his first calls with the youth representative, Pienko is running to be the highest reference in the forward that his country needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a ticket for the Youth World Cup. . This comes after 3 goals and 1 assist in 37 games with his team.
How does Poland arrive?
The Poles come to this duel seeking to advance to the round of the European sub19 championship where they are in Group A together with Italy, Portugal and Malta. The Polish team seeks to eliminate doubts and add their first points in the tournament. A new process for the 2024 Olympic Games is coming up and this generation of players will be looking for a chance to be considered and play their first major championship. Some players of this generation have already played minutes in the youth processes in Poland and are part of the great figures of this generation. Notable players include Tomasz Pienko, Kacper Urbanski, Mateusz Kowalczyk, Jakub Lewicki, Igor Strzalek and Wiktor Matyjewicz. Poland will look for a victory against Italy to head to the next round of the championship, but their rival will not be easy to beat.
Luca D'Andrea, a must see player!
The Sassuolo winger seeks to continue his development with youth teams and become one of the fundamental pieces of the Italian National Team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this game after finishing his first season in Serie A from Italy. The most important thing for him is that he begins to have more regularity on the pitch. This comes after a 28-game season where he scored 8 goals and 7 assists between the top team and the affiliate.
How does Italy get here?
The Italian National Team continues with the development of its young players with the U19 European Championship, where the objective is to finish as the leader of Group A and fight for the title. In Group A are the selections of Portugal, Poland and Malta. This representative is headed by Alberto Bollini and its objective is to give promising young players minutes to lead them to the country's National Team. Some names that stand out in the call are those of Samuele Vignato, Luca D'Andrea, Francesco Pio, Michael Kayode and Niccolo Pisilli. Italy arrives looking to improve generation by generation and continue with the growth of football in their country. A victory in this game would help put the team on the path to the top of the group.
Where's the game?
The Ta'Qali National Stadium located in the city of Ta'Qali, Malta will host this duel corresponding to the Group Phase of the 2023 U19 European Championship. This stadium has a capacity for 17,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1981.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Italy vs Poland match, corresponding to the Group Phase of the 2023 European Under-19 Championship. The match will take place at the Ta'Qali National Stadium, at 12 o'clock.