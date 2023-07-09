Portugal vs Malta: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in UEFA Euro U-19

ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
Joonas will be the match referee, coming from Estonia, with the also Estonian Aron Harsin as assistant, along with Yossi Babayoff, who comes from Israel, along with the also from Israel, Yigal Frid, who will be the fourth referee.
Probable Malta
The probable Maltese team for the match is: Sacco, Xerri, Vassallo and Viviani; Borg, L. Scicluna, Letherby and Hili; Tuma, Bridgman and Caruana.
Probable Portugal
The probable Portugal team for the match is: Gonçalo Ribeiro, Gonçalo Esteve, Teixeira, Costa Brás and Costa Marques; Loureira Carvalho, Nuno Félix and Gustavo Sá; Hugo Félix, Rodrigo Ribeiro and Carlos Borges.
Suspensions
Portugal will have full strength for the match, while Malta will not be able to use Scicluna, suspended, but may have the return of Micallef, who was suspended in the previous match, both with direct red.
Group A
Last Matches: Malta
Malta Under-19 comes with one win and two losses for the match. The victory was in a friendly match, over Albania, by 2-1 on March 26. In the Euro group stage the first defeat was to Italy, on Monday (3), by 4-0, with goals from Ndour, Esposito, D'Andrea and Vignato. And on Thursday (6) the defeat was to Poland, 2-0, with goals from Strazlek and Pienko.
Last Matches: Portugal
Portugal Under-19 comes into this match with three wins. The first was on March 28, 3-0 over Croatia, with goals from Gustavo Sá, Diego Moreira and Hugo Félix, in qualifying for the Euro. In the group stage, on Monday (3), the victory was 2-0 over Poland, with goals from Gabriel Costa and Hugo Félix. And on Thursday (6) the victory was 5-1 over Italy, with Lipani opening the scoring for the Italians, while Rodrigo Ribeiro tied the score, Gustavo Sá turned it around, Gabriel Costa, Hugo Félix and João Gonçalves closed the score.
