Pumas vs Mazatlan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

Follow here Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Pumas UNAM vs Mazatlan of July 9th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM.
Chile: 2:00 PM.
Colombia: 12:00 PM.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM.
United States (ET): 2:00 PM on ViX.
Mexico: 12:00 PM on Vix+.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM.
Peru: 1:00 PM.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM.
Last lineup of Pumas UNAM
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Sebastián Sosa, Nicolás Freire, Arturo Ortiz, Adrián Aldrete, José Galindo, Gustavo Del Prete, Higor Matheus Meritão, Jesús Molina, Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Eduardo Salvio and Diogo.
Sebastián Sosa, Nicolás Freire, Arturo Ortiz, Adrián Aldrete, José Galindo, Gustavo Del Prete, Higor Matheus Meritão, Jesús Molina, Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Eduardo Salvio and Diogo.
Last lineup of Mazatlan
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Nicolás Vikonis, Oswaldo Alanís, Francisco Venegas, Facundo Almada, Roberto Meraz, Andres Montaño, Jefferson Intriago, Raúl Sandoval, Jorge Padilla, Nicolas Benedetti and Aké Arnaud Loba.
Nicolás Vikonis, Oswaldo Alanís, Francisco Venegas, Facundo Almada, Roberto Meraz, Andres Montaño, Jefferson Intriago, Raúl Sandoval, Jorge Padilla, Nicolas Benedetti and Aké Arnaud Loba.
Pumas UNAM players to follow
The next three players are considered key to the offensive and defensive attack of Pumas UNAM and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Mazatlán FC. The player Juan Ignacio Dinenno (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He was the top scorer last season with 5 goals in 15 games played, he is a very experienced player and we could see him score on Saturday. Next up is the Colombian player Gustavo Del Prete (#21), he plays in the striker position, in the last tournament he stood out for his assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played multiple times against Mazatlán FC so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 36-year-old goalkeeper, Sebastián Sosa (#13), the Argentine goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Saturday.
Pumas UNAM in the tournament
They started Apertura 2022 very well, last day they got 3 points that put them in sixth position in the general table and only 5 teams surpass it. They have had an incredible start to the season, hopefully they can maintain the same pace throughout the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on June 30, 2023 and resulted in a 3-2 win against Tijuana at Estadio Caliente and thus they got their first win of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
Mazatlan FC Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Mazatlán FC's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against Pumas UNAM. The player Aké Arnaud Loba (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. Next up is the player Nicolas Benedetti (#10), he plays in the forward position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against Pumas UNAM, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 38-year-old goalkeeper, Nicolás Vikonis (#27) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Saturday.
Mazatlan FC in the tournament
They started Apertura 2023 very badly, last week they got 1 point that put them in the eleventh position of the general table. After 0 games won, 1 tied and 0 lost they have 1 point. They have had a bad start to the season, it is expected that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on June 30, 2023 and resulted in a 1-1 draw against Pachuca at El Kraken, thus earning their first draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The Estadio Olímpico Universitario is located in Mexico City, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 72,000 spectators and is the home of the Pumas de la UNAM. It was inaugurated on November 20, 1952, cost 260 million Mexican pesos and is one of the largest stadiums in Mexico.