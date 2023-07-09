LA Galaxy vs Philadelphia Union LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here LA Galaxy vs Philadelphia Union Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LA Galaxy vs Philadelphia Union match for the MLS.
What time is the LA Galaxy vs Philadelphia Union match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game LA Galaxy vs Philadelphia Union of July 8th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on FOX Sports and Apple TV.
Spain: 3:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 10:30 PM on Apple TV.
Latest Philadelphia Union lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Joe Bendik, Jack Elliott, Nathan Harriel, Jakob Glesnes, José Martínez, Alejandro Bedoya, Dániel Gazdag, Leon Flach, Olivier Mbaizo, Mikkel Uhre and Julián Carranza.
Latest LA Galaxy lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Jonathan Bond, Martín Cáceres, Séga Coulibaly, Raheem Edwards, Julián Araujo, Gastón Brugman, Ricard Puig, Marky Delgado, Dejan Joveljic, Samuel Grandsir and Douglas Costa.
Philadelphia Union Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Philadelphia Union's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against LA Galaxy. The Argentine player Julián Carranza (#9) is a great striker who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Dániel Gazdag (#10) is another all-important on-court play dealer, his great ball control making him the team's biggest assister. Finally, the 34-year-old goalkeeper Joe Bendik (#12) is one of the best goalkeepers in MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Philadelphia Union in the tournament
The Philadelphia Union had a good start to the season in Major League Soccer. Until week 23 of the tournament they have a total of 34 points with 10 games won, 4 tied and 6 lost. They are located in the fifth position of the Eastern conference and if they want to steal the fourth position from the Columbus Crew they must win the game. Their last game was on July 2, 2023 in the MLS, they lost 2-0 against Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and that way they get their sixth loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
LA Galaxy Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the LA Galaxy's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Philadelphia Union. The Mexican player Javier Hernández (#14) or better known as “El Chicharito” is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He scored two goals in the last game against Philadelphia Union, in 33 games played he had 17 goals and three assists, this made him the top scorer and fifth top assister for the team last season. Midfielder Ricard Puig (#6) is another very important on-court play dealer, he is the team's second highest assister last season, generating 5 assists in 8 starts and 1 coming off the bench. Lastly, 22-year-old striker Dejan Joveljic (#99) was the team's second highest scorer with 10 goals in 31 games coming off the bench. Dejan at his young age has achieved a lot in the team, he is a very important substitute who seeks to be a starter in the team and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the game.
LA Galaxy in the tournament
The Los Angeles team has had a bad start to the tournament so far in the MLS, after 4 wins, 7 draws and 9 losses, they have 19 points in the general table that puts them in thirteenth position in the Western Conference. They had a weak start to the season, it is expected that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Saturday's game is important to move up in the general table. Their goal this year is to qualify among the first 7 places in order to advance to the postseason and therefore they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on July 4, 2023 and resulted in a 2-1 victory against LAFC in the Rose Bowl for their fourth win in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
Dignity Health Sports Park is located in the city of Carson, California and is known as the largest capacity soccer stadium in the United States. It will be the venue for this match, has a capacity of 27,000 spectators, was inaugurated on June 7, 2003 and is the home of the Los Angeles Galaxy.