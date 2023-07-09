CF Montreal suffers second consecutive home defeat to Atlanta United

CF Montreal was looking to get back on the right track Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd at Saputo Stadium but Atlanta United and their loyal followers spoiled the party.

Brooks Lennon scored in the 54th minute off a free kick from Thiago Almada to score the only goal of the game when he was able to get the ball off a rebound and put the ball into the back of the net.

CF Montreal started the game on the front foot dominating in possession in the first half and in the sixth minute it was Mason Toye with the first chance of the night but the offside flag went up.

In the 33rd minute, it was Bryce Duke with a chance on target but was denied by Atlanta keeper Brad Guzan who made his first save of the night.

In the 51st minute off a corner for the visitors Santiago Sosa managed to land a header on target but it was blocked by Jonathan Sirois making a big save.

Three minutes later Rudy Camacho caused a foul and off the free kick, Almada's shot went off the bar to Lennon who managed to score picking up the loose rebound and putting it into the back of the net.

Things got dicey near the end of the game as CF Montreal was looking for the equalizer and were given an opportunity with nine minutes of extra time but it wasn't enough.

CF Montreal will have another busy week ahead with a short turnaround heading to the windy city to face the Chicago Fire on Wednesday before hosting Charlotte FC next Saturday.

Atlanta will also play two games next week heading to Boston to face the New England Revolution before facing Orlando City SC next Saturday.

After that, both teams will have a shot break before the beginning of the Leagues Cup starting on July 20th.